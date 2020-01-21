EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets fall as China virus outbreak spurs risk-off mood

* Global markets spooked by China virus outbreak * IMF trims back global growth forecasts * Latam stocks index set to end three-day winning streak By Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 21 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies across Latin America fell on Tuesday, as investors turned away from riskier assets on concerns over a mysterious flu-like virus outbreak in China, while a weak global growth forecast by the IMF added to the downbeat mood. Global financial markets were spooked after the death toll from the virus in China climbed to six on Tuesday as new cases surged beyond 300 and as officials confirmed the coronavirus strain is contagious between humans. "Risk appetite remains fragile this morning as contagion concerns from a viral outbreak in China ratcheted higher overnight. On that basis, we see merit in maintaining elements of a defensive posture in FX markets," Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities wrote in a note. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell 0.8%, on track to snap a three-day winning streak. MSCI's index for currencies in Latin America dropped 0.3%. The risk averse mood was also backed by global growth fears after the International Monetary Fund trimmed back its global growth forecasts for 2020 and 2021. The reductions reflect the IMF's reassessment of economic prospects for a number of major emerging markets as it marked down growth forecasts for Chile due to social unrest and for Mexico, due to a continued weakness in investment. The Mexican peso weakened 0.2% to 18.7021 against the dollar, while the Chilean peso firmed slightly. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1441 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1127.55 -1.5825 MSCI LatAm 2906.01 -0.8 Brazil Bovespa 118269.23 -0.5 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4777.68 -0.8 Argentina MerVal 42869.30 -0.429 Colombia COLCAP 1654.89 -0.09 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1986 -0.26 Mexico peso 18.7033 -0.24 Chile peso 770.1 -0.09 Colombia peso 3343.1 -0.39 Peru sol 3.316 0.00 Argentina peso 59.9900 0.10 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)