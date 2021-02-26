Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets fall on high yields, Brazil's real leads weekly losses

By Susan Mathew, Ambar Warrick

0 Min Read

    * EM FX set for worst day since March 2020
    * Brazil's real to lose 3.8% this week
    * Latam assets lag EM peers

 (Adds details, updates prices)
    By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick
    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led losses across Latin
American currencies on Friday, pressured by weak manufacturing
data and copper prices, while Brazil's real lagged its peers
this week on concerns over stretched fiscal spending and
populist policies. 
    The peso dropped as much as 1.7% on news that Chilean
manufacturing output fell 4.4% in January. Copper prices also
retreated from recent highs amid a recent pullback in risk
appetite, further pressuring the peso.
    Still, analysts were hopeful that with COVID rates past
their peak, and with a vaccine program underway in Chile,
economic activity would eventually bounce back this year. 
    "While the rate of new infections remains high, the second
Covid wave is already past its peak, and Chile’s exemplary
vaccination campaign has already reached 16% of the population..
we expect the ongoing recovery in real activity to accelerate in
the coming months," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.
    But in the near-term, broader sentiment remained on edge as 
yields on U.S. bonds rose, putting an index of EM currencies
 on course for its worst day since a
COVID-induced sell-off last March. 
    Brazil's real dropped more than 1% and was set
to shed about 4% this week. The currency has been under pressure
from the country's fiscal woes and worries about a return to
populist policies by the government. 
    The real took little support from the central bank extending
its $60 billion swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve until
the end of September, as investors fretted over the government
exceeding its spending caps and severely damaging its
credibility.
    The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies
 dropped 1.4%, while most stocks
in the region also retreated. Losses over this week saw Latam
assets also set to end February in the red, lagging their
broader emerging market peers. 
    
    Barclays strategists noted the economic outlook, especially
for manufacturing in emerging markets, remained robust. "But
political developments, especially in Brazil and other LatAm
countries, have added some idiosyncratic sources of volatility
for EM assets." 
    Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso both fell,
tracking losses in oil markets.
    But losses in the Mexican currency were somewhat alleviated
by the state-run oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos marking a second
consecutive quarterly profit, pointing to some improved
prospects for its sky-high debt levels.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1338.81             -3.25
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2215.05             -2.07
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              111609.76             -0.58
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   44587.32              0.63
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4573.37             -0.02
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             48667.59            -0.517
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1332.05             -0.28 Currencies             Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.5830             -1.34
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.9350             -0.47
                                        
 Chile peso                      724.9             -1.27
                                        
 Colombia peso                  3644.5             -1.00
 Peru sol                       3.6477              0.00
                                        
 Argentina peso                89.8200             -0.07
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan and Elaine Hardcastle)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up