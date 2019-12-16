Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets gain as investors cheer trade deal; Brazil shines

    * Brazilian real firms, equities hit record high
    * Improving global outlook boosts demand for EM assets
    * Chilean peso, Colombian peso gain versus dollar
    * Mexico investors eye developments in USMCA

    By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shreyashi Sanyal
    Dec 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks began the week on a
strong note on Monday as investors celebrated an initial
U.S.-China trade deal, while Brazil's real led gains among
regional currencies after data showed the country's retail sales
accelerated in November.
    The Brazilian real firmed 0.6%, while equities
 hit a record high, as latest figures showed retail sales
rose 4.3% in November, excluding the effect of one Saturday more
and one Thursday less than last year.
    A wider index of Latin American stocks added
nearly 1%, while its counterpart tracking currencies
 rose 0.5%, as optimism about cooling trade
tensions spilled over from Friday, when Washington and Beijing
announced a "phase one" trade agreement.
    A top U.S. trade negotiator said on Sunday the pact is
expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next
two years, boosting world stocks to near record highs. Upbeat
economic data from China also lifted the mood.
    "The global backdrop seems much more friendly for emerging
markets than it was about a month ago," said Win Thin, global
head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman.
    "Investors do feel confident about emerging markets, but not
wholeheartedly because there are still some questions about the
deal."
    Investor appetite for risky developing world assets had
waned earlier this year amid heightening geopolitical tensions
and slowing global economic growth. 
    However, a rosier outlook on the trade war and improving
economic indicators have put Latin American equities on course
in December for their best month since January.
    The Chilean peso and Colombian peso gained
against a weaker dollar on Monday, while the Mexican peso
was largely flat as investors closely tracked developments in
the new North American trade deal.
    Mexico's deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus
Seade, on Sunday attempted to rebut claims his country would be
subject to labor enforcement inspectors from other countries as
part of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

    Argentina's MerVal rose 2.5% to its highest level
since August, while Chile's stock index was up 0.1%.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT:
   
     Stock indexes              Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1088.39              0.14
                                          
 MSCI LatAm                      2861.88              0.86
                                          
 Brazil Bovespa                113066.03              0.45
                                          
 Mexico IPC                            -                 -
                                          
 Chile SPIPSA                    4890.60              0.12
                                          
 Argentina MerVal               37689.10             2.501
                                          
 Colombia Colcap                       -                 -
                                          
                                                          
        Currencies              Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                      4.0776              0.70
                                          
 Mexico peso                     18.9947              0.07
                                          
 Chile peso                       761.31              0.29
                                          
 Colombia peso                   3366.85              0.42
 Peru sol                         3.3598              0.18
                                          
 Argentina peso (interbank)            -                 -
                                          
      

 (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru
Editing by Alistair Bell)
