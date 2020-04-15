EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets hit by IMF warning, cheap oil

By Ambar Warrick April 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks dropped on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund warned of dire economic straits from the coronavirus, with declines in oil prices also adding pressure. Brazil's real, Mexico's peso and the Chilean peso fell between 1% to 3%, with the Mexican currency leading losses as oil prices plummeted amid waning demand and fears of oversupply. Latin American stocks fell about 3%. The IMF on Tuesday forecast the global economy to mark its steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s because of the stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity. The news rattled already shaky risk appetite, leading to broad exits from emerging market currencies and equities. "Many EMs simply don’t have the resources to come out of this well, especially in frontier markets. This will result in garden-variety types of sovereign bond defaults, ala Argentina, where investors lose influence as the IMF aids and determines what happens to the debt," TS Lombard analysts wrote in a note. "Other countries, such as Mexico, are vulnerable to the exit of foreign investors from their local rates markets." Mexican stocks fell about 1%. President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the surplus generated for the central bank by a depreciation in the peso currency would help Mexico contain its debts. Brazilian equities dropped around 2% on Wednesday. Shares in state-run oil and gas heavyweight Petrobras plunged 5%, while major banks also retreated in the face of a severe credit crisis from the coronavirus. "Brazil’s corporate sector is likely to suffer the brunt of the fallout from the collapse of global growth and difficulties in rolling over maturing debt," TS Lombard analysts wrote. Reuters also reported that the country's economy ministry is in talks with private banks about providing bailouts to airlines, automakers, power companies and large retailers to help them survive the crisis. Colombia's peso was dented by weak oil prices, while stocks in the oil exporting major fell 2.4%, leading losses among their Latin American peers. Chilean stocks fell 1.8% Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1402 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 884.50 -1.32 MSCI LatAm 1633.95 -3.36 Brazil Bovespa 78334.69 -1.98 Mexico IPC 34309.72 -1.26 Chile IPSA 3855.55 -1.65 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1182.24 -2.38 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2519 -1.20 Mexico peso 24.0710 -2.91 Chile peso 862.6 -1.37 Colombia peso 3914.5 -1.66 Peru sol 3.4197 -0.76 Argentina peso 65.6100 -0.17 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)