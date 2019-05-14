EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise as chilly U.S.-China trade ties appear to thaw

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds market strategist's quote) By Aaron Saldanha May 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stock markets rose on Tuesday, gaining back some ground lost in the previous session, while Latin America's currencies firmed against the dollar as traders raised their risk exposures after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed the U.S.-China trade war. Trump said talks had not collapsed, while a spokesman for China's foreign ministry said the countries agreed to continue talks trade, aiding a recovery in risk sentiment after it slumped on Monday. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 0.8%, while its Latin American currencies index gained 0.4%. Mexican stocks gained 0.7%, and the peso firmed 0.4%. Banco de Mexico (Banxico) is seen holding its key interest rate steady at 8.25% on Thursday amid signs of economic weakness and an acceleration of inflation in April, a Reuters poll showed. "The risk-off nature of financial markets this week will also potentially sensitize the nature of the market reaction to any hypothetical appearance of dovishness coming from Banxico, despite the fact Mexico's peso has held in reasonably well," Sacha Tihanyi, TD Securities' deputy head of emerging markets strategy, wrote in a note. Brazilian stocks added 0.4%, aided by gains among consumer staples and materials. The real firmed 0.5%. The government and central bank said Brazil's economic and fiscal health was deteriorating rapidly, as yet another economic indicator suggested the country may be sliding closer toward recession. The economy may have contracted slightly in the first quarter, according to minutes from the bank's latest policy meeting. JBS SA surged 8.4% as its executives said the world's top meatpacker is poised to reap the benefits from additional demand after an African swine fever outbreak in China. Vale SA gained 0.3% , following Monday's 4.1% drop. The miner is considering doubling its Carajas Serra Sul iron ore mine's output after 2020. Preferred shares of Azul declined 4%. The airline made a new attempt on Monday to buy some of bankrupt Avianca Brasil's most coveted routes, offering $145 million and reversing a decision not to participate. Stocks in Argentina gained 0.7% on rising risk sentiment, while the country's peso firmed. Chilean stocks climbed 1%, while the peso rose after copper prices rebounded. The industrial metal is Chile's top export. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2057 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1014.48 -0.2 MSCI LatAm 2606.37 0.78 Brazil Bovespa 92092.44 0.4 Mexico IPC 43431.53 0.67 Chile IPSA 5018.93 0.98 Argentina MerVal 32510.83 0.65 Colombia IGBC 12291.59 -0.58 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.9746 0.02 Mexico peso 19.1541 0.36 Chile peso 690.9 0.36 Colombia peso 3288.6 0.44 Peru sol 3.322 0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 44.9300 0.56 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)