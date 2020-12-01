Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise on upbeat Chinese data, vaccine hopes

By Ambar Warrick, Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Brazil's real adds to gains after strong November
    * Latam stocks at highest level since early March
    * Mexican manufacturing PMI improves slightly 
    * Chilean economy closer to growth after months of
contraction

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led gains across Latin
America on Tuesday, as most other stocks and currencies in the
region rose after positive Chinese data and progress on COVID-19
vaccines drove buying into risk-driven assets.
    The real added 1.9%, even as the pace of expansion in
the country's manufacturing sector slowed in November from
record levels the prior month. 
    But the reading was comfortably in expansion territory,
indicating that economic activity in Latin America's largest
economy was on the uptrend.
    Most other regional currencies rose, with the MSCI's index
of Latam currencies adding more than 2% after
positive Chinese factory data and hopes of regulatory approval
for COVID-19 vaccines drove money out of the dollar and into
risk.
    Latin American stocks and currencies had clocked large gains
in November on optimism over a vaccine and stable U.S. politics.
But most currencies still traded lower for the year, due to
near-term uncertainties caused by the virus.
    "We remain optimistic that EM economies can weather the
deleterious impact of renewed lockdowns far better this time
than during the initial coronavirus surge," Ilya Gofshteyn,
senior EM macro strategist at Standard Chartered, wrote in a
note. 
    Mexico's peso rose 0.7% to the dollar. The currency
has benefited recently from optimism over improved U.S.-Mexico
trade relations, as well as increased carry interest and higher
oil prices.
    A survey showed the health of Mexico's factories improved
slightly in November, though the last time the manufacturing
sector was in growth territory was in October 2019, as the
economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic weighs on business.

    "Following the most challenging year in Mexico's modern
economic history, we expect growth to experience a sharp rebound
in 2021, though the outlook remains highly uncertain,"
strategists at UBS wrote in a note. 
    "The Mexican peso should continue to be well-bid in the near
term, as a positive global environment will likely prevail over
difficult domestic economic and political dynamics."
    Colombia's peso rose 1.4%, while the Chilean peso
 gained 0.6% after data showed Chile's economic activity
fell 1.2% in October from a year ago, inching closer to growth
after months of contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 
    Latin American stocks also rose for the day, tracking gains
across the broader emerging space. The MSCI's index of regional
stocks jumped 4.5% to their highest level since
early March, with Brazilian and Chilean stocks
leading gains.    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
           Stock indexes                   Latest   Daily %
                                                    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                     1224.27     1.59
 MSCI LatAm                                2296.59     4.54
 Brazil Bovespa                          111471.61     2.37
 Mexico IPC                               43028.09     2.99
 Chile IPSA                                4110.47     1.92
 Argentina MerVal                         55010.80    0.803
 Colombia COLCAP                           1278.62     1.64
                                                           
              Currencies                   Latest   Daily %
                                                    change
 Brazil real                                5.2320     2.17
 Mexico peso                               20.0110     0.77
 Chile peso                                  758.9     0.24
 Colombia peso                              3546.5     1.35
 Peru sol                                   3.6087    -0.08
 Argentina peso (interbank)                81.4300    -0.15
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)                     149     4.03
                                                    
     

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Macfie and Jonathan Oatis)
