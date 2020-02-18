EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets shaky on fears of virus impact on companies

* Apple warns of revenue shortfall due to coronavirus * Chilean peso hits 3-week low as copper prices slip * Colombian peso weak as oil prices fall over 2% By Shreyashi Sanyal Feb 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies slipped on Tuesday, after Apple Inc's sales warning stoked worries of how the coronavirus outbreak in China could affect companies and global supply chains. The world's most valuable technology company said it will miss its March quarter sales guidance as the fast-spreading outbreak in China disrupted supply chains. A basket of Latin American equities fell 1%, to its lowest level in one-week with Brazilian stocks leading declines. "It has shifted people's focus back to the ultimate economic damage in the wake of this coronavirus," aid Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. The warning sent jitters through global financial markets which were off to an upbeat start to the week after China's stimulus efforts on Monday. Most major currencies in the region traded in the red, with Brazil's real weakening for the second straight session and MSCI's index for Latin American currencies falling 0.5%. Chile's peso weakened to its lowest level in three weeks as prices of copper, the country's main export, fell on fears that low demand from China could cause a supply glut. Colombia's peso also eased against the dollar as prices of oil fell more than 2% on demand worries and a lack of further action by OPEC and its allies to support the market. In Argentina, bonds were expected to drift lower, with policymakers rushing to hammer out the revamp of $44 billion in loans on the penultimate day of meetings in Buenos Aires with the International Monetary Fund. As the South American country struggled to restructure a total of $100 billion in "unsustainable" debt, it has set itself a March 31 deadline to settle the rejig of IMF loans and then privately held bonds. Market players say the deadline will be tough to meet. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1095.13 -1.16 MSCI LatAm 2760.30 -1.02 Brazil Bovespa 114361.25 -0.82 Mexico IPC 44975.92 -0.09 Chile IPSA 4602.84 -0.62 Argentina MerVal 38648.90 -1.406 Colombia COLCAP 1665.93 0.03 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.3461 -0.40 Mexico peso 18.6101 -0.33 Chile peso 796 -0.36 Colombia peso 3409.94 -0.43 Peru sol 3.3838 -0.17 Argentina peso 61.6000 0.00 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru)