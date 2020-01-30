EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip on China virus fears; Chile's peso hits two-month low

* Chile's peso falls, tracks losses in copper prices * Mexican economy shrinks for first time in a decade * Investors spooked by rising death toll from China virus By Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 30 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in Latin America fell on Thursday, as investors grew more anxious about the potential economic hit from the virus spreading in China, while the Chilean peso touched its lowest level in two months. A bout of panic selling took over global financial markets as the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus rose to 170, with more than 8,100 patients infected. China, the world's second-largest economy, is a key export destination for Latin American goods. Any economic disruptions by the virus would dent demand in the country, and would likely be reflected across the region. "Given expectations of further escalation in the numbers of infections and deaths related to the coronavirus, anxiety, nervousness and market pessimism internationally should increase globally in the short term," Chetan Sehgal, lead portfolio manager at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust, wrote in a note. Chile's peso weakened 0.7% to 793.03 against the dollar, hitting levels not seen since early December. Prices of the country's main export, copper, sank to five-month lows as funds sold on expectations of slowing demand in top consumer China. Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as it seeks to steady the country's wavering economy following months of intense and often violent protests. In Mexico, data showed Latin America's No. 2 economy contracted for the first time in a decade last year, as businesses reined in investment due to nagging uncertainty over the economic management of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Its peso currency fell after two straight days of gains, which was also due to the signing of a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies fell 0.7%, while its index for stocks declined 1.8%. Brazil's real also came under pressure. The country's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government will submit its administrative reform proposals to Congress "in a week or two." One of Brazil's lower house speakers said that the country's reform process will not be disrupted by local elections this year. Stocks in Latin America's largest economy were also lower on the day. The Argentine peso will also be in focus, as the country will make an offer to creditors for the restructuring of its debt in the second week of March, with a looming presidential deadline for dealing with public debt. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1428 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1072.63 -2.27 MSCI LatAm 2781.66 -1.76 Brazil Bovespa 113295.17 -1.81 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4553.14 -0.45 Argentina MerVal 40057.21 -0.705 Colombia COLCAP 1633.81 0 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.2467 -0.67 Mexico peso 18.7797 -0.47 Chile peso 798.3 -0.85 Colombia peso 3409 -0.70 Peru sol 3.354 -0.30 Argentina peso 60.2200 0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)