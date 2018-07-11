EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm assets stung by U.S.-China trade dispute

(Updates prices from region, adds details from Mexico) SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slid more than 2 percent on Wednesday, paring solid gains from Tuesday, as traders in Latin America grew more risk-averse following a fresh escalation of the trade conflict between the United States and China. Latin American equities and currencies, as in other emerging markets, have been extremely sensitive to the trade spat between the two superpowers, with traders selling off amid escalations and buying back during periods of relative geopolitical calm. On Tuesday, the real climbed 1.84 percent while the Mexican peso jumped 1.53 percent to a two-month high as traders took heart from signals that U.S.-China tensions have yet to affect global growth. But late on Tuesday, the Trump administration said it would slap 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, releasing a list of thousands of affected products, ranging from tobacco to coal. That prompted China to warn it would strike back, with China's commerce ministry saying it was "shocked" by the U.S. measures. Brazil's currency closed down 2.2 percent against the dollar, while the country's benchmark Bovespa equities index fell by more than 0.6 percent. Mexico's peso also slipped by 0.83 percent against the dollar after Tuesday's rise. "With the change in the foreign environment, the view toward risky assets has turned less favorable," analysts at Sao Paulo brokerage Guide Investimentos wrote in a note. Among big losers in both currency and equity markets on Wednesday was copper-dependent Chile, whose benchmark IPSA equities index retreated nearly 0.5 percent, while its peso currency slipped by almost 1 percent. The country was hit by falling copper prices, which dropped over 3 percent, on trade concerns. The biggest loser on the IPSA was shipping firm Compania Sud Americana de Vapores SA, or CSAV, which fell 4.1 percent. Its stock followed a fall in shares of Hapag Lloyd AG , in which CSAV has a major stake, as traders took profits following a Reuters report on Monday that CMA CGM SA of France had made an exploratory approach to its German rival over a potential merger. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,064.72 -1.07 -8.09 MSCI LatAm 2,547.41 -0.39 -9.93 Brazil Bovespa 74,398.55 -0.62 -2.62 Mexico IPC 49,025.15 0.07 -0.67 Chile IPSA 5,297.48 -0.48 -4.80 Chile IGPA 26,832.02 -0.43 -4.14 Argentina MerVal 27,231.78 -1.46 -9.43 Colombia IGBC 12,311.47 -0.75 8.27 Venezuela IBC 92,554.58 -11.56 7,227.34 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.8811 -2.20 -14.63 Mexico peso 19.09 -0.83 3.19 Chile peso 653.0 -0.95 -5.87 Colombia peso 2896 -0.84 2.97 Peru sol 3.279 -0.18 -1.28 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.375 -0.11 -32.05 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.38 -0.25 -32.24 (Reporting by Gram Slattery, Patricia Duarte and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Dan Grebler and James Dalgleish)