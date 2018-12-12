Bonds News
December 12, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies buoyed by trade hopes; Brazil stocks jump 1 pct

Agamoni Ghosh

4 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose against a
soft dollar on Wednesday as investors piled into risky emerging
market assets after U.S. President Donald Trump sounded upbeat
about a trade deal with China, with the Mexican peso hitting a
one-week high.
    Trump said in an interview with Reuters that talks were
taking place with Beijing officials by phone and he would not
raise tariffs on Chinese imports until he was sure about a deal.
    He also said he would intervene in the U.S. Justice
Department's case against a top executive with China's Huawei
Technologies          if it helped to close a trade deal with
China.
    The Brazilian real was on track to post its best day
in two weeks ahead of the central bank's monetary policy
meeting. Officials are expected to hold rates at record lows. 
    "We expect the Brazilian Central Bank to keep the rate
unchanged at 6.50 percent and think the BCB will stay on hold in
2019 unless there are signs of persistent effects on inflation,"
said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets
in a note. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 1.4
percent in a broad-based rally led by energy stocks as oil
prices jumped nearly 2 percent.  
    State-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
gained 1.7 percent after the company said it will raise refinery
gasoline prices by 1.12 percent. 
    Vale, the world's biggest iron ore and nickel
producer, rose 1.2 percent after the company said it had made a
deal with Hankoe FIP investment fund to buy innovation company
New Steel for $500 million.
    Brazil's lower house agreed late Tuesday to extend a package
of tax breaks that will lead to billions of dollars in savings
for private companies but could eat into fiscal accounts in
coming years.
    Mexico's peso jumped 0.7 percent. The City Airport
Trust said it will offer investors a better deal to repurchase
bonds issued to finance a new airport that President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would scrap.
    Mexican stock markets will be closed for a banking holiday. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1330 GMT
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            977.22      1.29    -16.72
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2560.92      1.58    -10.86
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 87534.39      1.29     14.57
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                            -         -         -
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5106.93      0.69      0.69
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                      -         -         -
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                         -         -         -
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.8712      1.25    -14.41
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     20.0731      0.63     -1.86
                                                    
 Chile peso                        678.3      0.68     -9.38
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   3171.16      0.42     -5.97
 Peru sol                          3.355      0.15     -3.52
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      37.5000      0.91    -50.40
                                                    
 
    

 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
