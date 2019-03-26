EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies dip, Brazil shares break losing streak

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew March 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday against a stronger dollar, while stocks mostly tracked a resurgence in world stocks, with Brazil shares breaking a five-session losing run. Mexico's peso lost 0.4 percent, while Chile's currency extended losses to a fourth day, down 0.2 percent as the greenback ticked up after benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury debt yields rebounded from 15-month lows. The Colombian peso dipped 0.7 percent on returning from a three-day weekend. Brazil's real slipped half a percent to 3.8769, with tensions around the passing of crucial pension reforms playing into its moves. Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes skipped the first congressional hearing on reform proposals and a bloc of 11 political parties demanded the removal of changes affecting retirement benefits for rural and disabled workers. Guedes' appearance at the hearing was seen as a highlight of pensions reform negotiations this week, amid growing concern the government is disengaged from the process. If the reforms are not passed by the beginning of the second half of the year, the real should trade between 3.90 and 4 reais, said Jaime Ferreira, head trader at Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. Minutes of the Brazilian central bank's March meeting showed policymakers are in no rush to raise interest rates as economic growth slowed and inflation eased. "Market talks on immediate rate cuts might only be back in the second half of 2019, if the pension reform advances materially in Congress and if the economy continues to disappoint," Mauricio Oreng, senior Brazil strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note. Stocks in Sao Paulo, however, jumped 1.8 percent, after five straight days when it lost more than 6 percent. Stocks rebounded globally on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after worries of a recession clouded trading since late last week. State oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro drove gains on the index, up more than 4 percent, as it tracked crude prices higher. Mexican stocks climbed 0.3 percent. Investors in Mexican assets await the central bank's interest rate decision meeting on Thursday, when the bank is expected to stand pat on rates. The market speculates that Banxico will adopt a less restrictive language given the U.S. Federal Reserve's more dovish pivot, analysts at Banco Base wrote in a note. Colombian equities rose for the tenth session in eleven. Energy firm Ecopetrol SA tacked on 1.2 percent as oil prices rose. Stocks in Chile and Argentina, however, lost. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1050.45 0.26 MSCI LatAm 2752.77 0.75 Brazil Bovespa 95306.82 1.76 Mexico IPC 42826.16 0.29 Chile IPSA 5190.89 -0.05 Argentina MerVal 32655.60 -1.54 Colombia IGBC 13169.00 0.76 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.8769 -0.509 Mexico peso 19.1030 -0.439 Chile peso 680.6 -0.12 Colombia peso 3153.9 -0.659 Peru sol 3.306 -0.12 Argentina peso 42.6300 -1.29 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and José de Castro in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler)