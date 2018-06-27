EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies down on lingering trade concerns

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday as concerns over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China kept a lid on demand for riskier assets. Worries that a full-blown trade war will break out between Beijing and Washington continued to weigh on currencies and sent Chinese stocks hurtling lower. That also pressured emerging market currencies, which typically suffer at times of risk-aversion. The Chilean peso slipped 0.7 percent, while the Mexican peso was down 0.1 percent. The Brazilian real continued to underperform, leading losses with a 1.1 percent decline. Concerns over unpredictable presidential elections in October, as well as the government's fiscal outlook have battered the Brazilian currency, the second-worst performing currency in Latin America this year behind only the Argentine peso. A decision by a Supreme Court Justice ruling that all privatizations must be approved by Congress also weighed on the currency. "The market does not enjoy that kind of political interference, it tends to curb dollar inflows" Mirae Asset head of operations Pablo Spyer said. Shares of power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA , whose privatization is set to be a landmark of President Michel Temer's administration, fell 3.2 percent. But the nation's benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 0.6 percent, supported by rising shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA in the wake of rising crude prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1055.43 -1.15 -7.83 MSCI LatAm 2441.28 -0.78 -13 Brazil Bovespa 71831.25 0.6 -5.98 Mexico IPC 46872.39 -0.08 -5.03 Chile IPSA 5309.58 0.32 -4.58 Chile IGPA 26931.01 0.26 -3.75 Argentina MerVal 28016.73 -1.6 -6.81 Colombia IGBC 12238.14 0.76 7.63 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8364 -1.05 -13.64 Mexico peso 19.9800 -0.13 -1.41 Chile peso 645.1 -0.68 -4.72 Colombia peso 2918.65 0.37 2.17 Peru sol 3.27 -0.09 -1.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.2800 -0.62 -31.82 Argentina peso (parallel) 28 0.00 -31.32 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio)