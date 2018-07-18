EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies down with eyes still on the Fed

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell against the dollar across the board on Wednesday as traders continued to focus on recent statements by key U.S. monetary policy makers. On Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in congressional testimony that he saw the United States on track for years more of steady growth, downplaying the risks of an escalating trade conflict with China. That evening, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said the Fed should ease away from monetary policy accommodation, further solidifying bets on the dollar. Meanwhile, in Brazil, the region's largest economy, the market continued to fret over a wide-open presidential election scheduled for October, with parties entering the season in which they will have to choose candidates. That has made traders reluctant to make any significant bets on the Brazil real . "With those uncertainties, we've seen more day trading operations and less longer-term positioning, even with significant trading volume," said Paulo Celso Nepomuceno, a fixed income strategist at brokerage Coinvalores. The real and the Mexican peso were off 0.04 percent and 0.55 percent, respectively, in late morning trade. The Chilean peso was the region's biggest loser, falling 0.56 percent as the price of key export copper was down by a similar percentage on the London Metal Exchange. Equities markets across the region were mixed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa posted the biggest loss, falling 0.47 percent in morning trade, as traders booked profits after four straight sessions in the black. That came despite some news events that pushed up significant index constituents. Common shares in state-run utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA climbed 4 percent, paring gains after shooting up almost 7 percent at opening, after a judge overturned a previous ruling that held up the company's ongoing divestiture of six gas distribution units. Capital goods manufacturer WEG SA climbed 3.7 percent after posting solid second-quarter results. Off the Bovespa, shares in renewable energy company Renova Energia SA were up 11.7 percent after the company said in the morning that it had received multiple offers for a large wind farm. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1068.32 -0.24 -7.56 MSCI LatAm 2607.47 -0.19 -7.63 Brazil Bovespa 77760.21 -0.47 1.78 Mexico IPC 48889.48 0.38 -0.94 Chile IPSA 5358.88 0.13 -3.70 Chile IGPA 27085.75 0.08 -3.20 Argentina MerVal 26781.11 0.06 -10.92 Colombia IGBC 12255.02 -0.02 7.78 Venezuela IBC 108003.48 -0.09 8450.40 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8460 -0.04 -13.85 Mexico peso 18.9885 -0.55 3.74 Chile peso 657.15 -0.56 -6.47 Colombia peso 2883.44 -0.50 3.42 Peru sol 3.276 -0.12 -1.19 Argentina peso 27.6400 -0.33 -32.71 (interbank) Argentina peso 28.75 0.35 -33.11 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Patricia Duarte; Editing by Will Dunham)