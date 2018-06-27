EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies ease on lingering trade concerns

(Updates prices, adds Argentina's MerVal stock index losses) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday as concerns over escalating U.S.-China trade tensions kept a lid on demand for riskier assets. Worries that a full-blown trade war will break out between Beijing and Washington continued to weigh on currencies and sent Chinese stocks hurtling lower. That also pressured emerging market currencies, which typically suffer at times of risk aversion. The Argentine peso slipped 1.39 percent, while the Mexican peso was down 1.07 percent. The Brazilian real continued to underperform, leading the region's currency losses with a 2.01 percent decline. Concerns over unpredictable presidential elections in October, as well as the government's fiscal outlook have battered the Brazilian currency, the second-worst performing currency in Latin America this year behind only the Argentine peso. A decision by a Supreme Court Justice ruling that all privatizations must be approved by Congress also weighed on the currency. "The market does not enjoy that kind of political interference, it tends to curb dollar inflows," Mirae Asset head of operations Pablo Spyer said. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slid 1.11 percent, reversing gains from earlier in the session. In Argentina, the MerVal stock index closed down 8.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst daily performance since early 2014, as concerns about global trade tensions weighed on the market. The MerVal touched its lowest level since November 2017 and has erased gains from last week, when stocks rose on MSCI's announcement that it would upgrade Argentina to its emerging markets category, from frontier markets previously. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2106 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,052.12 -1.46 -9.18 MSCI LatAm 2,413.21 -1.92 -14.67 Brazil Bovespa 70,609.00 -1.11 -7.58 Mexico IPC 46,874.43 -0.07 -5.02 Chile IPSA 5,276.44 -0.31 -5.18 Chile IGPA 26,796.47 -0.24 -4.23 Argentina MerVal 25,921.08 -8.96 -13.78 Colombia IGBC 12,250.50 0.86 7.74 Venezuela IBC 83,806.20 7.28 164.33 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 3.8739 -2.01 -14.47 Mexico peso 20.171 -1.07 -2.342 Chile peso 645.5 -0.74 -4.78 Colombia peso 2,944.55 -0.51 1.27 Peru sol 3.273 -0.18 -1.10 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.4300 -1.39 -32.19 Argentina peso (parallel) 27.9 0.00 -31.08 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Richard Chang)