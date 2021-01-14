Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies edge higher with focus on U.S. stimulus plan

By Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Brazil's real leads gains among Latam FX
    * Mexican peso eyes first weekly gain this year 
    * Goldman Sachs ups MSCI EM equity index target
    * Brazil to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 21 -senator

    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies edged higher on
Thursday, with investors focusing on U.S. President-elect Joe
Biden's fiscal stimulus plan as hopes grew for a bigger package.
    Global markets shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump's
second impeachment trial and chose instead to look at Biden's
stimulus proposal which could exceed $1.5 trillion.
    "Investors are eagerly waiting for President-elect Joe Biden
to provide further details on his planned economic stimulus
package," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi.
    "The prospect of another multi-trillion aid bill and the
Biden administration's promise to take quick action has kept
investor sentiment upbeat."
    Brazil's real rose 0.6% against the dollar,
the most among Latin American currencies as investors kept close
watch on the country's public finances. 
    Also on the radar for Brazil is a slower-than-expected
rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. A Brazilian senator said an
inoculation campaign could begin as soon as Jan. 21 but declined
to give an official start date.
    The Mexican peso advanced 0.2%, eyeing its first
weekly gain of the year as improving economic data points helped
support views that the country was slowly emerging from the
throes of the pandemic. 
    According to market analysts, capital outflows in Mexico hit
record levels in 2020 but a turnaround could be in store this
year due to diminishing risk perception, attractive returns and
relatively high interest rates.
    The Chilean and Colombian currencies were
flat, while the Argentine peso dipped. 
    Chile's central bank had announced on Wednesday a plan to
purchase $12 billion over the next 15 months to replenish and
expand the country's foreign currency reserves.
    "We would not be surprised if the central bank halts USD
purchases, if the Chilean peso weakens substantially," noted
strategists at Credit Suisse. 
    Latin American stocks added 0.5%, while the
MSCI's index for emerging market equities rose to a
fresh record high. 
    Goldman Sachs raised its target on MSCI's emerging market
equity index to 1450 from 1375, citing better earnings
per share in the past two months.
    The forecast sees an 8% upside from current levels, though
Goldman Sachs predicted in a note to clients a greater upside in
emerging markets ex-Asia including gains of between 10%-20% in
U.S.-dollar terms across Mexico, Poland, and Brazil.
     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1409 GMT:
         Stock indexes                 Latest   Daily %
                                                change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 1366.11     0.15
 MSCI LatAm                            2518.60     0.51
 Brazil Bovespa                      122491.73     0.46
 Mexico IPC                                  -        -
 Chile IPSA                            4657.82    -0.02
 Argentina MerVal                            -        -
 Colombia COLCAP                             -        -
                                                       
            Currencies                 Latest   Daily %
                                                change
 Brazil real                            5.2756     0.68
 Mexico peso                           19.8490    -0.05
 Chile peso                                738    -0.08
 Colombia peso                         3476.74    -0.06
 Peru sol                               3.6118     0.06
 Argentina peso (interbank)            85.6400    -0.09
                                                
 Argentina peso (parallel)                 156     1.92
                                                
 
 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)
