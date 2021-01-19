Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies edge lower, Brazil's real leads decline

By Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Brazilian real leads declines in Latam
    * U.S. Treasury nominee Yellen talks up stimulus
    * Mexican economy likely shrank 5.4% y/y in Dec

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America shed earlier
gains on Tuesday even as the dollar softened, with Brazil's real
leading declines as investors awaited a central bank policy
meeting later in the week.
    The real fell 0.9% after gaining just as much
in morning trading. The Brazilian central bank is poised to hold
its benchmark rate steady again at 2.0% on Wednesday.

    A Reuters poll showed the bank's rate-setting committee -
known as Copom - will likely emphasize the need for policy
normalization in response to quickly developing inflation
pressures. 
    "The current policy stance suggests that the central bank is
unlikely to change the policy rate anytime soon," said Gustavo
Rangel, chief economist, LATAM at ING.
    "The apparent lack of credibility in the central bank's
pledge not to raise the policy rate from 2.0% could be blamed on
the rise in fiscal uncertainties, amid the threat of potentially
disruptive legislative decisions at the end of 2020, which did
not materialize...This altered incentives in local markets and
triggered major adjustments, especially in FX markets."
    Most emerging market currencies and other risk assets had
gained earlier in the session from the greenback's weakness,
with U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen talking up the
need for major U.S. fiscal stimulus to lawmakers.
    Mexico's peso edged 0.1% lower as a preliminary
reading that showed the country's economy is likely to have
contracted by 5.4% in December compared with the same month a
year earlier.
    The Chilean peso fell 0.4% even as prices of copper,
the country's main export, steadied. The currency has been
subjected to selling pressure since the beginning of the year in
the face of ultra-low interest rates in the region and political
uncertainty. 
    However, analysts have warned that a potential headwind for
the Chilean peso is more likely to be copper prices.   
    Higher oil prices on Tuesday helped the Colombian peso
 strengthen by 0.5%. The country's capital, Bogota, will
impose nightly coronavirus curfews for almost two weeks and
enters yet another full quarantine this weekend.     
    The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks hit a
record high as ultra-low interest rates and stimulus hopes
brightened their prospects. 
    Consensus forecasts suggest that emerging markets stand to
benefit from loose monetary policy and expectations of a steady
economic recovery this year. Equities stand to gain more from
such prospects, with the EM index hitting a series of record
highs on the potential for better returns than fixed income and
currencies.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1946 GMT:
    
         Stock indexes                  Latest   Daily %
                                                 change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                  1379.59     1.52
 MSCI LatAm                             2464.37    -2.11
 Brazil Bovespa                       120133.82    -0.91
 Mexico IPC                            45581.15    -1.89
 Chile IPSA                             4669.79     0.99
 Argentina MerVal                      50289.42    0.138
 Colombia COLCAP                        1460.14     0.39
                                                        
             Currencies                 Latest   Daily %
                                                 change
 Brazil real                             5.3500    -0.86
 Mexico peso                            19.6915    -0.11
 Chile peso                               736.2    -0.35
 Colombia peso                          3489.53    -0.39
 Peru sol                                3.6138     0.02
 Argentina peso (interbank)             86.2000    -0.14
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)                  153     3.92
                                                 
 
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman and Mark Heinrich)
