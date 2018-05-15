EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies extend selloff as U.S. bond yields spike

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, May 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies extended their selloff on Tuesday as data showing an increase in retail sales bumped up U.S. benchmark Treasury yields to a near seven-year high, curbing demand for higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets. The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield reached 3.095 percent, blowing through the key psychological level of 3 percent it hit in late April for the first time in four years. The move came in the wake of a 0.3 percent rise in U.S. retail sales last month, which although small suggested consumer spending is on track to accelerate after slowing sharply in the first quarter. Along with accelerating inflation and a widening fiscal deficit, that increased bets that the Federal Reserve might hike U.S. interest rates by more than expected, something that has driven a global emerging market selloff in recent weeks. Argentina's peso, which has been by far the region's biggest loser so far this year, snapped its losing streak and ended higher after the country's central bank offered to sell up to $5 billion in a bid to stop the currency's slide. Argentina requested a "high access stand-by arrangement" from the International Monetary Fund last week after the peso depreciated rapidly, prompting the central bank to start selling reserves and hike interest rates to 40 percent. The Brazilian real weakened to hit its lowest in two years on Tuesday, while the Mexican peso touched a one-year low. Both currencies were also pressured by local issues, with Brazil headed toward its hardest-to-predict elections in decades and Mexico struggling to close a deal with the United States and Canada to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico's IPC stock index closed down over 0.5 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2020 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,149.40 -1.67 0.9 MSCI LatAm 2,811.23 -1.12 0.53 Brazil Bovespa 85,130.14 -0.12 11.42 Mexico IPC 46,258.96 -0.56 -6.27 Chile IPSA 5,718.58 0.4 2.77 Chile IGPA 28,897.06 0.4 3.27 Argentina MerVal 30,732.60 0.96 2.22 Colombia IGBC 12,609.65 2 10.90 Venezuela IBC 20,570.70 3.23 1528.54 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)