EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies extend slide; Argentine peso down

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, May 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies extended their slide on Monday because of persistent concerns over rising U.S. interest rates, with the Argentine peso giving up last week's gains amid a broad regional rout. Currencies from Chile, Mexico and Brazil all slipped as did the Argentine peso, by far the worst performing currency in the region this year. The Mexican, Chilean and Argentine pesos all fell more than 1 percent, while the Brazilian real was down 0.84 percent. Emerging market currencies have taken a hit in recent weeks as traders shed high-yielding assets on expectations that accelerating U.S. inflation and a widening fiscal deficit could force the Federal Reserve to tighten policy faster. The Argentine peso weakened on Monday, after having strengthened in its final session last week when it was supported by decisive central bank action. Argentine policymakers jolted the currency back to life on Friday with a set of announcements intended to restore confidence in President Mauricio Macri's ability to deliver sustainable growth while cutting inflation. The central bank sharply raised its monetary policy rate to 40 percent, sparking a 5.1 percent jump in the local peso to 21.88 per U.S. dollar. The government also soothed investors' nerves by cutting its fiscal deficit target to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product. The 40 percent rate "can temporarily support an exchange rate of 21.6, but the heavy positioning, loss of credibility and reputational cost make 22 (pesos) a new fair rate in our view," BTG Pactual economists said in a note. Argentina's new policies were the strongest reaction yet in Latin America to capital outflows. Brazil's central bank has stepped up sales of currency swaps, which function like sales of dollars for future delivery, since the Brazilian real touched the milestone of 3.55 per dollar for the first time since June 2016. Brazil's currency has still lost more than 6.5 percent in 2018, weighed down by fears about the most hard-to-predict presidential race in decades. Economists at Nomura Securities said in a report that currency investors are betting that the likely winner of the Brazil election this year will not pursue market-friendly reforms to curb a growing fiscal deficit. Forces pressuring Mexico's peso include the possible outcome of the presidential election in July. Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is leading in the opinion polls and he is trying to calm tensions with the business lobby. Investors remain spooked by his nationalist energy stance and threats to scrap a multi-billion dollar Mexico City airport project. Lopez Obrador met with BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink on Monday and the head of the world's largest asset manager was planning to meet with other candidates as well. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2011 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1138.76 0.23 -1.92 MSCI LatAm 2813.51 -1.38 0.88 Brazil Bovespa 82699.05 -0.5 8.24 Mexico IPC 46469.01 -1.11 -5.85 Chile IPSA 5645.84 0.42 1.46 Chile IGPA 28443.18 0.35 1.65 Argentina MerVal 27463.06 -3.82 -8.66 Colombia IGBC 12233.54 -0.55 7.59 Venezuela IBC 18839.73 -6.59 -40.58 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.5526 -0.84 -6.74 Mexico peso 19.4800 -1.28 1.12 Chile peso 628.85 -1.19 -2.26 Colombia peso 2814 0.19 5.97 Peru sol 3.278 -0.24 -1.25 Argentina peso 21.9300 -0.23 -15.18 (interbank) Argentina peso 21.95 -1.14 -12.39 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)