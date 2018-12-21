EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall as dollar recovers; Brazil stocks rise

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday as the dollar recovered from one-month lows, while stocks in Brazil rose, led by gains in the consumer and materials sector, despite risk appetite for equities dimming globally. Mexico's peso fell 0.4 percent, a day after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points citing inflationary pressure. The currency was however, still on track to post a fourth-straight week of gains with markets reacting positively to the new leftist government's budget earlier this week. Brazil's real fell 0.7 percent on the day but was on track to post its first weekly gain in 7 weeks. The Bovespa index rose 0.3 percent as gains in the materials and consumer sector offset losses made by shares of energy companies owing to lower oil prices. Brazilian planemaker Embraer was one of the biggest gainers on the index after the company along with Boeing approved terms of their strategic joint venture for commercial aviation, while awaiting approval from the Brazilian government. State-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA was among the biggest losers on the index as oil prices hit multi-month lows and as the company said it will suspend any new divestment initiatives in oil exploration or production, following a Supreme Court order. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1320 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 958.46 -0.14 -17.15 MSCI LatAm 2526.83 -0.05 -10.61 Brazil Bovespa 85404.02 0.16 11.78 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5048.55 -0.1 -0.10 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8614 -0.29 -14.19 Mexico peso 19.9468 -0.36 -1.24 Chile peso 693 -0.32 -11.31 Colombia peso - - - Peru sol - - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)