December 21, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall as dollar recovers; Brazil stocks rise

4 Min Read

    Dec 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday
as the dollar recovered from one-month lows, while stocks in
Brazil rose, led by gains in the consumer and materials sector,
despite risk appetite for equities dimming globally.
    Mexico's peso fell 0.4 percent, a day after its
central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis
points citing inflationary pressure. 
    The currency was however, still on track to post a
fourth-straight week of gains with markets reacting positively
to the new leftist government's budget earlier this week. 
    Brazil's real fell 0.7 percent on the day but was on
track to post its first weekly gain in 7 weeks.
    The Bovespa index rose 0.3 percent as gains in the
materials and consumer sector offset losses made by shares of
energy companies owing to lower oil prices. 
    Brazilian planemaker Embraer was one of the
biggest gainers on the index after the company along with Boeing
 approved terms of their strategic joint venture for
commercial aviation, while awaiting approval from the Brazilian
government. 
    State-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
was among the biggest losers on the index as oil prices hit
multi-month lows and as the company said it will suspend any new
divestment initiatives in oil exploration or production,
following a Supreme Court order. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1320 GMT

 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            958.46     -0.14    -17.15
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2526.83     -0.05    -10.61
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 85404.02      0.16     11.78
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                            -         -         -
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5048.55      -0.1     -0.10
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                      -         -         -
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                         -         -         -
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.8614     -0.29    -14.19
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     19.9468     -0.36     -1.24
                                                    
 Chile peso                          693     -0.32    -11.31
                                                    
 Colombia peso                         -         -         -
 Peru sol                              -         -         -
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)            -         -         -
                                                    
 
    

 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
