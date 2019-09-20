Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall as stimulus cheer fades, Brazil stocks rise

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies lost ground
against the dollar on Friday as optimism stemming from stimulus
in major economies began to fade, while stocks in Brazil led the
charge among regional indices.
    MSCI's index of Latin American currencies
fell 0.4% in early trading hours with Brazil's real
hovering at two-week lows.
    The real in on course to lose nearly 2% of its value against
the dollar mostly due to the central bank on Wednesday cutting
its interest-rate to a record low and signaling room for further
easing.
    The Bovespa rose 0.3%, aided by gains among
financials and energy stocks but a nearly 2% drop in shares of
Eletrobras  capped gains. 
    Signals that Brazilian state-run power firm Eletrobras may
not be taken private dented investors sentiment after the
president of the nation's Senate said there was little political
appetite to privatize the company.
    Both stocks and currencies in Mexico rose
marginally. Mexican private spending rose 0.2% during the second
quarter compared to the previous three-month period, the
national statistics agency said on Friday.
    Stock markets in Chile were shut for a public holiday.   

  Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:07 GMT
 Stock indexes                                daily % change
                           Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1021.10            0.45
                                              
 MSCI LatAm                          2676.03           -0.25
                                              
 Brazil Bovespa                    104383.39            0.24
                                              
 Mexico IPC                         43047.15            0.07
                                              
 Chile IPSA                                -               -
                                              
 Argentina MerVal                          -               -
                                              
 Colombia IGBC                      12934.34           -0.23
                                              
                                                            
 Currencies                                   daily % change
                                      Latest  
 Brazil real                          4.1818           -0.47
                                              
 Mexico peso                         19.4490            0.11
                                              
 Chile peso                                -               -
                                              
 Colombia peso                       3390.26           -0.26
 Peru sol                             3.3578           -0.11
                                              
 Argentina peso                            -               -
 (interbank)                                  
                                              
 

 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)
