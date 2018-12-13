Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall as trade optimism wanes, stocks edge up

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell against
the dollar on Thursday as optimism over the global trade outlook
over the past two days faded and next week's U.S. Federal
Reserve rate meeting came into focus, but regional stocks still
managed to notch a modest gain.
    Risk appetite sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's
comments on Tuesday on trade with China fizzled out, with
broader markets also losing steam late on Thursday.
    The Fed is broadly expected to raise borrowing costs at its
last meeting of 2018. Investors will be looking for signals as
to the number and pace of rate hikes next year.
    "As we get closer to the end of the year, it is going to be
dollar positive, which is a bit of a seasonal thing," said Sacha
Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD
Securities.
    The Fed could provide a lot of "meat for the market to sink
its teeth into," he said. 
    Mexico's peso, sensitive to global trade, fell 1.1
percent, against a 0.9 percent slide in Brazil's real.
    Peso sentiment was cautious ahead of the presentation of the
new government's budget for 2019 on Saturday. 
    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised to budget
for new social expenditures, which he says savings from less
corruption could help fund. Mexican markets have been worried by
the lack of detail on how exactly Lopez Obrador's proposals
would be financed.    
    Mexican stocks, re-opened for trade after a holiday
on Wednesday, were Latin America's top equity performers, rising
 1.5 percent and catching up with their regional peers' strong
showing on Wednesday.   
    The real's weakness came a day after Brazil's central
bank left its key rate unchanged. The decision met market
expectations but its guidance was seen by many as more dovish
than anticipated.
    Brazil's main equity index added 1 percent, helped
by airline Gol's shares, which soared after President
Michel Temer signed a temporary decree allowing Brazilian
airlines to be fully foreign-owned. 
    Argentine traders ascribed a fall of about 0.6 percent in
the country's peso to higher market liquidity prompting
market participants to execute dollar hedges.            
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2148 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          985.52      0.68    -14.93
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2569.47      0.11     -9.15
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               87837.59      0.99     14.97
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   41512.51       1.5    -15.89
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    5160.00      0.81      0.81
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             31019.79      -0.2      3.17
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                11613.43     -0.62      2.14
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.8913     -0.30    -14.85
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   20.2925     -1.09     -2.92
                                                  
 Chile peso                      681.8     -0.59     -9.85
                                                  
 Colombia peso                    3178     -0.32     -6.17
 Peru sol                        3.351      0.21     -3.40
                                                  
 Argentina peso                37.8100     -0.54    -50.81
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)
