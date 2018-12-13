EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall as trade optimism wanes, stocks edge up

(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes) By Aaron Saldanha Dec 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell against the dollar on Thursday as optimism over the global trade outlook over the past two days faded and next week's U.S. Federal Reserve rate meeting came into focus, but regional stocks still managed to notch a modest gain. Risk appetite sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday on trade with China fizzled out, with broader markets also losing steam late on Thursday. The Fed is broadly expected to raise borrowing costs at its last meeting of 2018. Investors will be looking for signals as to the number and pace of rate hikes next year. "As we get closer to the end of the year, it is going to be dollar positive, which is a bit of a seasonal thing," said Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. The Fed could provide a lot of "meat for the market to sink its teeth into," he said. Mexico's peso, sensitive to global trade, fell 1.1 percent, against a 0.9 percent slide in Brazil's real. Peso sentiment was cautious ahead of the presentation of the new government's budget for 2019 on Saturday. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised to budget for new social expenditures, which he says savings from less corruption could help fund. Mexican markets have been worried by the lack of detail on how exactly Lopez Obrador's proposals would be financed. Mexican stocks, re-opened for trade after a holiday on Wednesday, were Latin America's top equity performers, rising 1.5 percent and catching up with their regional peers' strong showing on Wednesday. The real's weakness came a day after Brazil's central bank left its key rate unchanged. The decision met market expectations but its guidance was seen by many as more dovish than anticipated. Brazil's main equity index added 1 percent, helped by airline Gol's shares, which soared after President Michel Temer signed a temporary decree allowing Brazilian airlines to be fully foreign-owned. Argentine traders ascribed a fall of about 0.6 percent in the country's peso to higher market liquidity prompting market participants to execute dollar hedges. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2148 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 985.52 0.68 -14.93 MSCI LatAm 2569.47 0.11 -9.15 Brazil Bovespa 87837.59 0.99 14.97 Mexico IPC 41512.51 1.5 -15.89 Chile IPSA 5160.00 0.81 0.81 Argentina MerVal 31019.79 -0.2 3.17 Colombia IGBC 11613.43 -0.62 2.14 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8913 -0.30 -14.85 Mexico peso 20.2925 -1.09 -2.92 Chile peso 681.8 -0.59 -9.85 Colombia peso 3178 -0.32 -6.17 Peru sol 3.351 0.21 -3.40 Argentina peso 37.8100 -0.54 -50.81 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)