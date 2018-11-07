EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall despite softer dollar

By Aaron Saldanha Nov 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies traded lower on Wednesday despite a weaker U.S. dollar following the U.S. congressional election results, as the trade-sensitive Mexican peso succumbed to profit-taking and Brazil's real was dogged by concerns over local pension reforms. MSCI's index of currencies in Latin America was down about 0.1 percent, less than the 0.4 percent drop in the dollar index after the outcome of a split U.S. Congress raised expectations that any major U.S. fiscal policy boost to the economy is unlikely for now. The Democratic Party took control of the U.S. House of Representatives, potentially hindering President Donald Trump's ability to push through reform on key matters such as trade and tax cuts. Mexico's peso had initially firmed against the weakening greenback, but then reversed course to trade 0.4 percent lower. It had gained 3.2 percent in the four sessions through Tuesday. Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, attributed the peso's weakness to its rapid recovery over the past few sessions since plumbing a more than four month-closing low last Wednesday. Siller added that the Republican Party's strong showing at the gubernatorial level and in the Senate raised the possibility of a second term for Trump, who has taken a hard stand against Mexico on key issues such as trade. The MSCI index of stocks in the region was up 0.1 percent, helped by Mexican stocks firming for the fourth session in five. However, Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell about 0.6 percent, with the movers on the benchmark largely being determined by firms reporting results. The real was a touch lower, with investors watching for the outcome of a meeting between President-elect Jair Bolsonaro and current President Michel Temer later in the day. Temer and his successor are expected to discuss pension reform, a matter considered crucial by investors to improve the financial situation of Latin America's largest economy. While Bolsonaro said he plans to advance pension reforms quickly, Citi Research analysts believe it is more likely that he would come up with his own proposal after taking office. Argentina's peso weakened about 0.5 percent, adding to the overall regional weakness, with Fitch Ratings revising the country's rating outlook to negative from stable. The ratings agency said prospects for the inflation-plagued country's economic recovery in the medium term were unclear. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1623 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 999.67 0.75 -14.35 MSCI LatAm 2730.93 0.05 -3.49 Brazil Bovespa 88158.88 -0.58 15.39 Mexico IPC 46817.83 1.06 -5.14 Chile IPSA 5249.78 0.53 0.53 Argentina MerVal 31207.61 0.76 3.80 Colombia IGBC 12322.04 0.84 8.37 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7608 -0.10 -11.90 Mexico peso 19.7776 -0.27 -0.40 Chile peso 676.1 0.47 -9.09 Colombia peso 3137.53 0.24 -4.96 Peru sol 3.363 0.21 -3.75 Argentina peso 35.8300 -0.50 -48.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)