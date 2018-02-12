FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 12, 2018 / 5:31 PM / in 20 hours

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies firm after last week's sharp fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
firmed on Monday as markets stabilized following last week's
extreme volatility and steep losses.
    Appetite for risk-taking crept back into currency markets,
helping higher-yielding emerging market currencies including the
Colombian peso, which was up by more than 1 percent after
shedding more than 3 percent last week.
    "Investors see opportunities in some assets including
(emerging market) currencies at current prices after the massive
selloff last week," said FX strategist Juan Carlos Alderete of
Banorte.
    Mexico's peso currency was up 0.2 percent.
    In Chile, the central bank is expected to raise its
benchmark interest rate to 2.75 percent from 2.5 percent
currently, within 11 months, according to a monthly poll of 47
analysts surveyed by the bank and published on Monday.

    The markets in Brazil, Latin America's largest, were closed
for Carnival celebrations, as were Argentina's.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes              Latest  daily % change  YTD % change
                                                    
 MSCI Emerging             1153.86            0.96         -1.35
 Markets                                            
 MSCI LatAm                2966.37            0.48          4.39
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa           80898.70          Closed          5.89
                                                    
 Mexico IPC               47893.09             0.2         -2.96
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                5605.57            1.02          0.74
                                                    
 Chile IGPA               28258.91            0.88          0.99
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal         30143.44          Closed          0.26
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC            11732.75            1.43          3.18
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                0.00               0       -100.00
                                                    
                                                                
 Currencies                         daily % change  YTD % change
                                                    
                            Latest                  
 Brazil real                3.2935          Closed          0.60
                                                    
 Mexico peso               18.6805            0.13          5.45
                                                    
 Chile peso                  599.8            0.92          2.48
                                                    
 Colombia peso             2906.78            1.02          2.59
                                                    
 Peru sol                    3.263            0.40         -0.80
                                                    
 Argentina peso            19.9600          Closed         -6.81
 (interbank)                                        
                                                    
 Argentina peso              20.18          Closed         -4.71
 (parallel)                                         
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Sheky Espejo and David Alire Garcia; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.