EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies firm after U.S. GDP data

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday in the wake of mixed U.S. growth data which failed to reassure investors that trade frictions would not be a drag in the second half of 2018. The U.S. government reported gross domestic product grew at a 4.1 percent annualized pace in the second quarter, matching the median forecast among economists polled by Reuters. Yet the figure was less impressive on a year-over-year basis, coming in at 2.8 percent. Traders bet a weak U.S. economy could drive the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at a slower-than-expected pace, boosting the allure of high-yielding assets. That could be accentuated by the impact of a potential trade war between the United States and China on global growth. Currencies from Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru firmed between 0.3 and 0.7 percent, tracking worldwide weakness in the U.S. dollar. The Brazilian real led gains, supported by investor hopes that the winner of this year's presidential elections will implement an agenda of austerity and deregulation seen as key to restoring Brazil's investment grade rating. A centrist coalition on Thursday united behind business-friendly presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin, boosting the chances of a reformist winning the October election. The businessman tipped to be Alckmin's running mate, however, declined the offer. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1092.89 0.34 -5.98 MSCI LatAm 2730.78 0.85 -4.25 Brazil Bovespa 79867.03 0.58 4.54 Mexico IPC 49621.96 0.37 0.54 Chile IPSA 5427.13 -0.29 -2.47 Chile IGPA 27333.77 -0.23 -2.31 Argentina MerVal 29485.43 0.96 -1.93 Colombia IGBC 12188.12 0.1 7.19 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7150 0.84 -10.81 Mexico peso 18.5715 0.30 6.07 Chile peso 642.6 0.68 -4.35 Colombia peso 2875.01 0.30 3.72 Peru sol 3.262 0.31 -0.77 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.3400 0.26 -31.97 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.45 0.35 -32.41 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by James Dalgleish)