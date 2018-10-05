EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies firm as dollar rally pauses on U.S. jobs data

By Susan Mathew Oct 5 (Reuters) - Latin America currencies were headed for a third straight week of gains, with the Argentine and Mexican pesos gaining on Friday after U.S. jobs data eased concerns about faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and weakened the dollar. U.S. job growth slowed sharply in September, missing economists' forecasts, although jobs numbers for July and August were revised higher. Wages rose steadily last month, but not enough to raise concerns about inflation, the data showed. That weakened the dollar and provided some respite to emerging markets currencies that had been hammered on Thursday when upbeat U.S. economic data from earlier in the week sent Treasury yields surging and the greenback to 11-month highs. The MSCI's Latam currency index jumped nearly 1 percent on Friday. While the Argentine and Mexican pesos firmed, Brazil's real was set for another volatile session heading into the country's presidential elections in the weekend. After three straight sessions of losses, the Mexican peso firmed about 1 percent to 18.9125 per dollar. The country's central bank kept rates unchanged in a widely expected move on Thursday, but signaled an upside risk to inflation. "The recovery of the peso is related to the increase in dollar sales after the exchange rate reached a level of 19.20 pesos per dollar during yesterday's session," Banco Base said. Argentina's peso rose more than 1.5 percent, and was set to log its best week since April 2002, bolstered by the recession-hit country striking a funding deal with the International Monetary Fund and the central bank selling billions of high yield short-term bonds to reduce liquidity. Brazil's real was a little weaker, reversing course from earlier in the day, as polls showed see-sawing voter support for the presidential candidates just 48 hours before the first round vote. The latest poll showed the market-preferred conservative candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, widening his lead over leftist rival Fernando Haddad. Polls through the week have swung between predicting a run-off victory for both candidates. "Markets appear complacent ahead of the first round and seem to be significantly underpricing the likelihood of a possible Haddad victory in the runoff," Barclays said in a note. Still, as a majority of the polls show Bolsonaro gaining ground, the real has mostly gained and is on pace for its biggest jump in a week since March 2016. "We expect volatility in FX and local markets to increase after the elections in the case of a second round, and see downside risks for the real, particularly if the margin between Bolsonaro and Haddad is narrower than what polls suggest," the bank said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % change Latest % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1002.96 -0.73 -12.78 MSCI LatAm 2656.20 0.69 -6.72 Brazil Bovespa 82809.26 -0.17 8.39 Mexico IPC 48564.99 -0.24 -1.60 Chile IPSA 5316.05 -0.19 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 31380.78 1.46 4.37 Colombia IGBC 12509.74 -0.14 10.02 Currencies daily YTD % change % Latest change Brazil real 3.8711 0.05 -16.88 Mexico peso 18.9125 0.98 4.16 Chile peso 669.2 0.93 -8.15 Colombia peso 3027.5 0.18 -1.50 Peru sol 3.318 0.30 -2.44 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.6500 1.99 -50.60 Argentina peso (parallel) 37.5 1.33 -48.72 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas)