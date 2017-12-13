FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies firm on bets of slower U.S. rate hikes
December 13, 2017 / 5:04 PM / in an hour

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies firm on bets of slower U.S. rate hikes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Donald
Trump's Republicans suffered defeat in a special election in
Alabama, imposing a possible hurdle to his policy agenda.
    Expectations that Trump's efforts to cut taxes and boost
infrastructure investments could boost U.S. economic growth and
speed up inflation have weighed on investor demand for emerging
market assets in recent months.
    Quickening inflation could force the Federal Reserve to hike
U.S. interest rates more quickly in the coming months, dampening
the allure of higher-yielding assets.
    But a disappointing U.S. inflation reading put the U.S.
dollar on the backfoot on Wednesday and trimmed expectations of
U.S. policy tightening going forward.
    Currencies from Chile, Mexico and Brazil
 firmed between 0.2 percent and 1.2 percent, while stock
markets jumped.
    The U.S. special election result and inflation figures also
temporarily seized the spotlight away from the Federal Reserve,
which is widely expected to raise interest rates later on
Wednesday and could provide clues about the timing of future
U.S. policy moves.
    Shares of Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio led
gainers on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index after
it concluded the acquisition of a stake in natural gas
distributor Cia de Gás de Sao Paulo from oil major
Royal Dutch Shell PLC.
    Phone carrier Oi SA slumped after it reached a
deal with two major creditor groups on a plan to recover the
company from bankruptcy protection that would give bondholders
up to 75 percent of the company's shares.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1645 GMT:
 Stock indexes                  Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                               pct   change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1,120.13      0.7       29
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2,754.25     1.33    16.13
 Brazil Bovespa                 74,277.26     0.63    23.33
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC             48,171.94     0.99     5.54
 Chile IPSA                      5,107.87     1.35    23.04
 Chile IGPA                     25,645.20     1.23    23.69
 Argentina MerVal               27,456.47     0.42    62.29
 Colombia IGBC                  11,085.44     0.11     9.45
 Venezuela IBC                   1,265.84     0.24   -96.01
                                                           
 Currencies                        Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                               pct   change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                       3.3038     0.71    -1.65
 Mexico peso                      19.1390     0.19     8.39
 Chile peso                        646.35     1.15     3.77
 Colombia peso                   3,013.15     0.40    -0.39
 Peru sol                           3.232     0.03     5.63
 Argentina peso (interbank)       17.3050     0.32    -8.26
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          17.89     0.34    -5.98
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
