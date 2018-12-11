EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies firm on trade hopes, Brazil stocks jump

By Agamoni Ghosh and Sruthi Shankar Dec 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies strengthened against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Tuesday, while Brazil's main equity index jumped after three days of losses as risk sentiment improved on news of continued trade talks between the United States and China. The greenback weakened amid speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause its rate increases sooner than previously thought, helping MSCI's index for Latin American currencies gain 0.7 percent. "Falling oil prices, the U.S. and China hitting a pause on further trade escalation, and the Fed hinting at a possible slowing in the pace of rate hikes in 2019 are potentially good news for emerging markets (excluding oil exporters)," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a client note. Beijing and Washington discussed a road map for the next stage of their trade talks, during a telephone call between Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Brazil's real snapped a five-day losing streak, also helped by its central bank's move to improve liquidity in the foreign exchange market by selling repurchase agreements of $1 billion. The country's benchmark stock index rose over 1.2 percent in a broad-based rally led by shares of financial and energy companies. State-owned utility giant Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras was the top gainer on the index after the company said an injunction obtained by labor unions to suspend the effects of a privatization auction of its distribution unit in Amazonas will not invalidate the result of the bidding. Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer gained over 2 percent on higher iron ore prices, while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. also gained as oil prices edged higher. The Mexican peso and the Colombian peso were up between 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent. Argentina's peso climbed 0.4 percent higher ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1337 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 967.38 0.48 -16.89 MSCI LatAm 2549.12 1.77 -11.43 Brazil Bovespa 86956.12 1.21 13.81 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5056.19 0.42 0.42 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9020 0.38 -15.09 Mexico peso 20.1730 0.63 -2.35 Chile peso 676.9 0.15 -9.20 Colombia peso 3175.7 0.44 -6.10 Peru sol 3.365 0.09 -3.80 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.5000 0.53 -50.40 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)