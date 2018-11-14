EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies firmer, snap losing run

(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes) By Aaron Saldanha Nov 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies snapped a six-session losing run on Wednesday, spurred by Brazil's real and Mexico's peso and a softer dollar that helped emerging markets currencies in general. "The euro has had a pretty impressive move so that's just generally suppressing the dollar, and most currencies are doing better as a function of that," said Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. MSCI's index of currencies in Latin America was up about 0.4 percent, its best one-day performance in about two weeks. Its index of equities in Latin America rose 1.1 percent, to gain for a first session in seven. Brazil's real and Mexico's peso both firmed about 0.5 percent. The peso's recovery was in line with other emerging market currencies, said Salvador Orozco, a fixed income strategist with Santander in Mexico. Following news that Mexican central bank Deputy Governor Roberto del Cueto had submitted his resignation due to health reasons, the peso had briefly erased all gains but then firmed again. On Thursday, the bank is set to meet and a hike in the key rate is broadly expected. Mexican stocks fell, however, taking total losses this week to about 4.3 percent. The benchmark index is on track for its worst weekly performance since February. It has been dragged down largely by financials amid worries over the future policies of the incoming leftist government, with a senator's proposal to cap and eliminate certain banking commissions shaking investor sentiment. That followed plans to scrap a part-built new airport for Mexico City. Brazilian stocks rose 1.3 percent, led by consumer staples and financials. President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who takes power in January, said "bitter" austerity measures were needed. Argentina's peso firmed about 0.4 percent and local stocks shot up 2.9 percent to snap a four session losing run. The country's senate is debating the 2019 budget presented by President Mauricio Macri's government, in the last step to convert a deal struck with the International Monetary Fund into law. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2132 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 968.14 0.22 -16.43 MSCI LatAm 2582.73 1.11 -8.68 Brazil Bovespa 85973.06 1.25 12.53 Mexico IPC 42322.15 -0.23 -14.25 Chile IPSA 5135.81 0.11 0.11 Argentina MerVal 29372.54 2.9 -5.06 Colombia IGBC 12162.74 0.66 6.97 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7836 -0.05 -12.43 Mexico peso 20.3930 0.46 -3.40 Chile peso 682.8 1.35 -9.98 Colombia peso 3198.75 -0.40 -6.78 Peru sol 3.384 -0.15 -4.34 Argentina peso 35.8500 0.53 -48.12 (interbank) Argentina peso 35.5 2.11 -45.83 (parallel) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)