EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on Fed comments, Mexican shares rise 3 pct

(Rewrites throughout with market details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday, as speculation that the cycle of U.S. interest rate hikes may be petering out hit the dollar and bolstered risk appetite, which also supported regional stocks. U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the Fed's policy rate is now "just below" a level that neither brakes nor boosts a healthy economy. "We've seen broad gains in risk assets as his speech was interpreted as dovish. It was interpreted as suggesting fewer or slower pace of rate hikes," said Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office. Investors welcome any indication of easing in the pace of U.S rate hikes as the steady move higher in the official rate of return for holding U.S. dollars has sucked money out of high-yielding bets in the developing world this year. The Mexican peso gained the most against the greenback among regional currencies, rising 1 percent and posting its best day in eight weeks, despite the central bank cutting the economic growth forecast range and raising the forecast range for inflation. Christian Lawrence, a senior market strategist with Rabobank said markets may be shrugging off central bank targets as "this moves growth closer to market expectations. So I think if anything, this was expected " Brazil's real climbed, supported also in part by the central bank's sale of billions in dollar repurchase agreements, aimed at providing liquidity to the market. Rabobank's Lawrence says these sales may continue in the near term as uncertainty remains, especially regarding pension reforms. The incoming government which is set to take office in January has promised pension reforms to reduce the budget deficit. Among stocks, Mexican shares which have been underperforming since October, closed 3 percent higher. Uncertainty over trade with Canada and the United States, and more recently worries over the next government's policies have whacked Mexican assets since October. Brazil stocks rose 1.6 percent and hit their highest in four weeks with only energy shares dragging as they tracked oil prices lower. Iron ore miner Vale was the biggest boost as price of the steel-making ingredient rose. Meanwhile, the Colombian peso and stocks fell. The country's government is set to present to congress a tax reform bill with about half its original revenue target, leaving it struggling to cut spending or alter fiscal goals and find ways to satisfy credit rating agencies. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2131 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 991.67 1.17 -14.4 MSCI LatAm 2584.12 1.81 -8.63 Brazil Bovespa 89250.82 1.55 16.82 Mexico IPC 40970.74 2.92 -16.99 Chile IPSA 5114.16 -0.27 -0.27 Argentina MerVal 31138.66 0.7 3.57 Colombia IGBC 11982.52 -0.15 5.38 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8495 -0.24 -13.93 Mexico peso 20.2710 0.98 -2.82 Chile peso 675.2 -0.03 -8.97 Colombia peso 3266 -0.13 -8.70 Peru sol 3.374 0.21 -4.06 Argentina peso 38.4500 0.36 -51.63 (interbank) Argentina peso 36.25 2.07 -46.95 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)