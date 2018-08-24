EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies jump on Fed chair comments, Argentina peso dips

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies jumped on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed no surprises in a closely-watched speech, suggesting a slow-and-steady pace for U.S. interest rate hikes is still in order. The dollar weakened as Powell, speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said a gradual approach of raising rates remains appropriate to protect the U.S. economy and keep job growth as strong as possible with inflation under control. His remarks were largely in line with market expectations, which currently suggest an interest rate hike in September and perhaps again in December. Investors who had braced for a potential hawkish surprise unwound their bets, weakening the U.S. currency worldwide. A slow path of rate hikes would boost the allure of higher-yielding, emerging market assets. Accordingly, currencies from Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Colombia firmed between 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent. The Chilean and Colombian pesos led the rally, tracking higher prices of key commodity exports copper and crude oil. Oil prices surged 2 percent on Friday amid signs that Iran sanctions may limit global supply and that a trade war may not curb China's appetite for U.S. crude. Meanwhile, copper clocked its first weekly gain in nearly a month, though worries about demand are expected to cap gains as China's trade dispute with the United States drags on. But the Argentine peso fell to a new all-time low even as the central bank once again sold dollars for future delivery in a bid to stem the currency's selloff. The Argentine peso has ranked among the world's worst-performing currencies this year, weighed down by a weak economy, high inflation and uncertainty driven by corruption investigations. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,048.20 -0.23 -9.52 MSCI LatAm 2,480.75 -0.99 -12.28 Brazil Bovespa 76,413.33 1.03 0.01 Mexico IPC 49,782.87 0.07 0.87 Chile IPSA 5,260.31 -0.16 -0.16 Argentina MerVal 25,685.60 -3.16 -14.57 Colombia IGBC 12,194.27 0.3 7.24 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 4.0968 0.59 -19.12 Mexico peso 18.8237 0.96 4.65 Chile peso 659.7 1.41 -6.83 Colombia peso 2,946.77 1.32 1.20 Peru sol 3.29 0.36 -1.61 Argentina peso (interbank) 30.5600 -0.26 -39.14 Argentina peso (parallel) 31.25 -0.80 -38.46 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)