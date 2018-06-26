EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies mostly flat; Mexico peso firms on cenbanker remarks

(Updates prices, adds Argentina news) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso edged up on Tuesday after a central bank official told Reuters that the possibility of victory by leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the upcoming presidential election should not rattle the financial markets. Mexico's currency firmed 0.24 percent on a day when most Latin American currencies were near flat, held back by lingering concerns over trade frictions between the United States and major world economies. Colombia's peso, however, appreciated 0.51 percent. Jaime Cortina, Banco de Mexico's director of operations and payment systems, told Reuters in an interview on Monday that market participants have already priced in Lopez Obrador's victory after most major polls put it as the most likely scenario. The 64-year-old former mayor of Mexico City holds a commanding lead over his rivals, having capitalized on growing frustration with the ruling party over record levels of violence, a series of political corruption scandals and sluggish economic growth. The peso sank to a 1-1/2-year low this month, tracking a global selloff in emerging market assets as well as a deadlock in talks between the United States, Mexico and Canada to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA. A mounting trade fight between the United States and key world economies has sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets. Two benchmark Wall Street indexes on Monday suffered their worst losses in over two months and dropped China into bear-market territory. Argentina's economy, meanwhile, shrank 0.9 percent in April compared to the same month last year, government data showed on Tuesday, citing a drought that shriveled the country's soy crop. The key agriculture sector plummeted 31 percent from April 2017, resulting in the first negative monthly reading for the economy of the South American grains powerhouse since February of last year. Also on Tuesday, the country's central bank kept its policy rate stable at 40 percent in the first interest rate decision since Luis Caputo took over as governor of the monetary authority earlier this month. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2039 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,067.75 -0.31 -7.83 MSCI LatAm 2,460.35 0.98 -13 Brazil Bovespa 71,404.59 0.64 -6.54 Mexico IPC 46,908.94 0.34 -4.95 Chile IPSA 5,292.61 0.13 -4.89 Chile IGPA 26,860.78 0.07 -4.00 Argentina MerVal 28,504.32 -1.11 -5.19 Colombia IGBC 12,145.71 1.5 6.82 Venezuela IBC 78,116.42 5.98 6,084.30 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7947 0.03 -12.69 Mexico peso 19.9330 -0.24 -1.17 Chile peso 640.7 -0.12 -4.07 Colombia peso 2,930.6 -0.51 1.75 Peru sol 3.267 0.06 -0.92 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.0500 0.18 -31.24 Argentina peso (parallel) 27.9 0.18 -31.08 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by G Crosse)