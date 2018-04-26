EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies rangebound as U.S. yields steady

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were rangebound on Thursday as U.S. bond yields steadied, while a heavy batch of corporate updates kept stocks volatile. Emerging-market currencies plummeted in recent days as concerns over a widening U.S. fiscal deficit and accelerating inflation lifted U.S. Treasury yields, dampening demand for high-risk assets. Yields on 10-year U.S. bonds slipped back below 3 percent on Thursday as buyers emerged following a week-long sell-off, soothing angst among emerging-market investors. But caution remained as investors feared newfound strength in the U.S. dollar may be here to stay. The Mexican and Chilean pesos were both nearly flat, while the Brazilian real extended a recent stretch of underperformance by weakening 0.4 percent. Concerns over elections in Brazil have weighed on its currency in recent weeks. The benchmark Bovespa stock index, however, was up 1 percent after a heavy batch of corporate earnings. Shares of shopping mall operator Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliário SA were among the biggest gainers after it reported an 81 percent increase in first-quarter net profit. Miner Vale SA, lender Banco Bradesco SA , toll-road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA, wood pulp producer Klabin SA and college operator Estácio Participações SA also reacted to recently-published quarterly earnings. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,143.83 0.31 -1.57 MSCI LatAm 2,974.95 1.2 3.94 Brazil Bovespa 85,878.43 0.98 12.40 Mexico IPC 48,273.47 0.45 -2.19 Chile IPSA 5,668.34 0.06 1.86 Chile IGPA 28,492.35 -0.01 1.83 Argentina MerVal 29,491.94 -1.52 -1.91 Colombia IGBC 12,271.62 -0.37 7.92 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.4984 -0.41 -5.29 Mexico peso 18.8500 0.00 4.50 Chile peso 602.8 0.20 1.97 Colombia peso 2,814.55 -0.05 5.95 Peru sol 3.236 -0.03 0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.5150 -1.24 -9.33 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.61 -0.24 -6.70 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)