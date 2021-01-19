Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rise ahead of Yellen speech

By Shreyashi Sanyal

0 Min Read

    * Brazilian real outperforms Latam peers
    * Investors await Yellen speech at 10 a.m. ET
    * Mexican economy likely shrank 5.4% y/y in Dec

    By Shreyashi Sanyal
    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America strengthened
on Tuesday as the dollar softened ahead of a speech by U.S.
Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, while gains in Mexico's
peso were subdued by discouraging preliminary economic data.
    Most emerging market currencies and other risk assets gained
from the greenback's weakness, with Yellen expected to talk up
the need for major U.S. fiscal stimulus.
    "Risk markets were greeted kindly on the return from the
long weekend ... markets likely anticipate comforting words from
Yellen this morning at her confirmation hearing," said Mark
McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. 
    The Brazilian real added 0.7% against the
dollar, outperforming peers in Latin America as local investors
kept an eye on offshore events. 
    At home, Brazil started its a nationwide COVID-19
immunisation programme on Monday by distributing doses of a
vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech after it was
approved for emergency use.
    Mexico's peso gained 0.2%, capped by a preliminary
reading that showed the country's economy is likely to have
contracted by in December by 5.4% from the same month a year
earlier.
    The Chilean peso traded between flat to marginally
higher as prices of copper, the country's main export, steadied.
The currency has been subjected to selling pressure since the
beginning of the year in the face of ultra-low interest rates in
the region and political uncertainty. 
    However, analysts have warned that a potential headwind for
the Chilean peso is more likely to be copper prices.   
    Higher oil prices on Tuesday helped the Colombian peso
 strengthen by 0.5%. The country's capital, Bogota, will
impose nightly curfews for almost two weeks and enters yet
another full quarantine this weekend.     
    The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks hit a
record high as ultra-low interest rates and stimulus hopes
brightened their prospects. 
    Consensus forecasts suggest that emerging markets stand to
benefit from loose monetary policy and expectations of a steady
economic recovery this year. Equities stand to gain more from
such prospects, with the EM index hitting a series of record
highs on the potential for better returns than fixed income and
currencies.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1409 GMT:
           Stock indexes                   Latest   Daily %
                                                    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                     1376.36     1.28
 MSCI LatAm                                2505.96    -0.46
 Brazil Bovespa                          121246.07        0
 Mexico IPC                                   0.00        0
 Chile IPSA                                4662.75     0.84
 Argentina MerVal                             0.00        0
 Colombia COLCAP                           1454.50        0
                                                           
              Currencies                   Latest   Daily %
                                                    change
 Brazil real                                5.2852     0.69
 Mexico peso                               19.6333     0.19
 Chile peso                                  734.6    -0.14
 Colombia peso                             3463.23     0.37
 Peru sol                                   3.6098     0.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)                86.1800    -0.12
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)                     155     2.58
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman
)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up