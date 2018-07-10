EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies rise as traders shrug off trade fears

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Major currencies across Latin America strengthened on Tuesday as traders were encouraged by signs that U.S.-China trade tensions have yet to affect global GDP, while in Mexico traders kept buying back into the peso following an election-related sell-off. On Friday, the United States and China slapped duties on $34 billion worth of each other's imports, and on Tuesday China said it would raise tariff rates for some U.S. optical fiber products. But in Latin America, as in the United States to a significant extent, traders have shrugged off the dispute and have in fact been heartened by a relative lack of measurable impacts stemming from the trade tit-for-tat. That attitude helped drive up Brazil's real currency, even in the face of domestic political uncertainty. On Sunday, a judge had ordered that imprisoned former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva be freed from jail in order to campaign for this year's election, a development that spooked traders wary of his interventionist policies. However, that decision was overturned later in the day by a higher-ranking judge. "The Lula issue ended up not affecting the market because the trade crisis cooled off, and the international outlook brought some relief, compensating for judicial uncertainty," said Paulo Celso Nepomuceno, fixed income strategist at Coinvalores. The Brazilian real rose 0.77 percent against the dollar in late morning trade. In Mexico, the peso currency rose some 0.89 percent to 19.05 pesos to the dollar for similar reasons. The peso has also been supported in recent days by traders buying back in after anxiety about the recent election of President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had weakened the currency. "The analysts believe the medium-term target (for the peso) is closer to 18.50 than 19.50," said one Mexico City trader. In equities markets, Argentina's benchmark Merval index climbed over 2 percent on Tuesday, as the stabilization of the Argentine peso and positive June data have spurred local optimism. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa was modestly in the black, aided by major petrochemical firm Braskem SA, whose shares rose some 8.9 percent by late morning, after newspaper Valor Economico reported that controlling shareholder Odebrecht SA is set to sell its stake by October. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1458 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1076.82 0.1 -7.14 MSCI LatAm 2563.27 0.42 -9.75 Brazil Bovespa 75137.83 0.17 -1.65 Mexico IPC 49125.23 -0.22 -0.46 Chile IPSA 5313.15 -0.23 -4.52 Chile IGPA 26910.85 -0.2 -3.82 Argentina MerVal 28120.01 1.84 -6.47 Colombia IGBC 12355.81 0.01 8.66 Venezuela IBC 102850.60 -14.05 8042.45 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8380 0.77 -13.67 Mexico peso 19.0500 0.89 3.41 Chile peso 651.36 -0.27 -5.64 Colombia peso 2872.29 0.28 3.82 Peru sol 3.271 0.15 -1.04 Argentina peso 27.7200 0.83 -32.90 (interbank) Argentina peso 28.7 0.70 -33.00 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; additional reporting by Camila Moreira in Sao Paulo and Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City; editing by Jonathan Oatis)