EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies rise as Trump-Juncker jitters hit dollar

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - All major Latin American currencies rose against the dollar for a second straight day on Wednesday, as market jitters over an impending meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker put pressure on the greenback. Trump, who is set to meet today with Juncker in Washington, has already set a pessimistic tone, saying in a tweet that the European Union should drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies, but adding it will not do so. Adding to current trade tensions, Trump said on Wednesday that China was targeting U.S. farmers in a "vicious" way. That helped send the dollar down against various developed and emerging market currencies, with Latin America being no exception. The Mexican, Argentine, and Chilean pesos were up 0.37 percent, 0.7 percent, and 0.88 percent, respectively, in mid-day trade. Brazil's real currency was the biggest gainer, climbing some 1.05 percent, boosted by corporate earnings and domestic politics. The support of market-friendly centrist Geraldo Alckmin by the broad-based Centrao coalition has calmed traders in recent days, even as he has failed to gain traction in the polls. "Alckmin needs to take off in the polls. But, for now, the support of the Centrao has helped the dollar fall (against the real)," said Jose Faria Junior, director of Sao Paulo-based Wagner Investimentos. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was also up on Wednesday, climbing 0.24 percent largely on positive corporate results. Shares of GPA, one of Brazil's largest retailers, jumped 5.3 percent, their biggest intraday gain since February, after the company posted solid second-quarter results and affirmed its commitment to selling its electronics unit, Via Varejo SA. Banco Santander Brasil SA climbed some 6 percent after the company beat quarterly profit estimates. Those two stocks alone accounted for well over half of the Bovespa's gain. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1086.89 0.6 -6.74 MSCI LatAm 2717.92 0.86 -4.71 Brazil Bovespa 79341.88 0.24 3.85 Mexico IPC 49725.49 0.53 0.75 Chile IPSA 5443.52 -0.12 -2.18 Chile IGPA 27415.93 -0.1 -2.02 Argentina MerVal 28562.17 1.02 -5.00 Colombia IGBC 12231.14 0.01 7.57 Venezuela IBC 96988.23 -0.65 7578.34 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7034 1.05 -10.53 Mexico peso 18.8100 0.37 4.73 Chile peso 648.42 0.88 -5.21 Colombia peso 2882.65 0.39 3.45 Peru sol 3.273 0.09 -1.10 Argentina peso 27.3100 0.70 -31.89 (interbank) Argentina peso 28.45 0.53 -32.41 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Additional reporting by Claudia Volante; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)