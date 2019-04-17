EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rise, Brazil stocks slide as pension vote delayed

(Recasts, updates prices) By Agamoni Ghosh April 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Wednesday as a crucial vote related to pension reform was postponed to next week, while currencies in Latin America were mostly higher as the dollar softened. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell 0.8 percent, led by losses in Brazil's Bovespa which slipped to three-week lows, while volumes remained light as market participants awaited a long Easter weekend. Prospects of swifter passage of crucial pension reform in Brazil dimmed after a vote in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) to approve the content of the reform was postponed to next week. In addition, Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he believes the pension reform proposal will be voted on in Congress in another two to four months. Traders cited worries the government was struggling even with the preliminary steps toward the reform whose passage is seen as crucial to reining in a budget deficit and re-igniting economic growth. Financial stocks, typically sensitive to pension reform news, led losses on the Bovespa, while airline stocks were among the biggest drags after Morgan Stanley cut price targets on U.S.-listed shares of several carriers in the region. Colombia's IGBC index fell to a five-week low, dragged down by energy firm Ecopetrol SA, down 8 percent, after an oil spill in two rivers from a damaged pipeline, which is in the process of being contained. Mexican stocks rose over 1 percent with Banco Santander Mexico's shares emerging as one of the top gainers. Most currencies in the region rose against a softer dollar which slid after upbeat economic data from China eased some fears of a slowdown in its economy and bolstered risk appetite. Argentina's peso recovered from Tuesday's falls as the government announced new measures including a freeze on prices on public services in a bid to contain inflation ahead of upcoming elections in October. The bank said it would reinforce the "contractionary bias" of monetary policy, which includes freezing a non-intervention peso trading range until year-end. "Although such a measure is net positive for ARS, it is very unlikely to change ARS direction in the medium term," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, using ARS to refer to Argentina's peso. Both Colombia and Chile's pesos gained, while Brazil's real narrowly scraped into positive territory under pressure from pension reform uncertainties. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,096.39 0.26 MSCI LatAm 2,745.75 -0.8 Brazil Bovespa 93,284.75 -1.11 Mexico IPC 45,525.29 1.15 Chile IPSA 5,275.43 0.27 Argentina MerVal 32,036.78 -0.78 Colombia IGBC 12,801.9 -1.19 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 0.25389 0.01 Mexico peso 0.053107 -0.02 Chile peso 661 0.24 Colombia peso 3155.5 0.17 Peru sol 3.297 -0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 41.8 1.44 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Susan Mathew; Additional reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Chris Reese)