EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rise; Mexico peso at 6-week high on rate hike bets

By Agamoni Ghosh Dec 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Thursday with Mexico's peso hitting a 6-week high against the U.S. dollar which fell to a one-month low on concerns over future possible interest rate hikes by U.S. policymakers amid slowing growth. The Mexican peso jumped 1.3 percent ahead of a Banco de Mexico (Banxico) meeting where officials are expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent, its highest since August 2008 on expectations of rising inflation pressures. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points on Wednesday and reduced its forecast from three to two rate hikes next year, but said strong data may force it to raise rates to the point where they begin to slow the U.S. economy. "People are worried about growth and to hear the Fed isn’t (worried) concerns the market," said Jorge Mariscal, emerging markets chief investment officer, UBS global wealth management. Brazil's real hit a one-week high while the Bovespa index rose 0.9 percent, bucking a global sell-off trend as gains in material and financial firms offset losses by energy firms. Airline stocks including Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes were up after the Brazilian Association of Airline Companies said demand for flights in Brazil grew in November. State-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro <PETR4.SA > was among the few losers after crude prices hit their lowest levels in more than a year on Thursday. The Chilean peso rose 0.5 percent amid a slight rebound in the price of copper, the country's main export. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1325 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 963.59 -0.42 -16.47 MSCI LatAm 2548.71 0.87 -10.66 Brazil Bovespa 86402.99 0.85 13.09 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5093.41 -0.32 -0.32 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8458 1.29 -13.85 Mexico peso 19.8780 1.16 -0.90 Chile peso 686.7 0.45 -10.49 Colombia peso - - - Peru sol - - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)