EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies rise; Mexico peso climbs to two-month high

(Adds details on peso, updates prices; changes dateline, previous SAO PAULO) MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso hit its highest level in more than two months on Tuesday, advancing with other Latin American currencies, including the Brazilian real, as traders took heart from signals that U.S.-China trade tensions have yet to affect global growth. The peso strengthened by over 1.5 percent to end trading at 18.93 per dollar, the first time it had closed below the 19-per-dollar mark since the start of May. Brazil's real also firmed, finishing the session up 1.84 percent. "The (Mexican) peso appreciation stems from rising demand for pesos due to the expectation that the national currency will continue to strengthen in coming months, especially if the NAFTA renegotiation restarts in a cooperative atmosphere," said Banco BASE analyst Gabriela Siller in a note to clients. Regional currencies were also aided by the lack of developments regarding a possible U.S.-China trade war, she added. On Tuesday afternoon, Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for showing a "respectful attitude" toward his team and held out hope for progress on shared migration challenges. Lopez Obrador, his top aides and members of the current Mexican government are due to hold talks with several top Trump administration officials in Mexico City on Friday. Banco BASE's Siller said if the talks pointed to future cooperation on issues like the NAFTA talks, the peso could get another boost. "The analysts believe the medium-term target is closer to 18.50 than 19.50," a Mexico City trader said about the peso. The United States and China late last week slapped duties on $34 billion worth of each other's imports, and Beijing on Tuesday said it would raise tariff rates for some U.S. optical fiber products. But in Latin America, as in the United States to a significant extent, traders have shrugged off the dispute and have in fact been heartened by a relative lack of measurable impacts stemming from the tit-for-tat trade dispute. That attitude helped drive up Brazil's real currency, even in the face of domestic political uncertainty. Argentina's peso also rose, gaining more than 2 percent to hit its highest level in two weeks. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,076.19 0.04 -7.1 MSCI LatAm 2,557.32 0.19 -9.58 Brazil Bovespa 74,862.38 -0.2 -2.02 Mexico IPC 48,990.92 -0.5 -0.74 Chile IPSA 5,323.29 -0.04 -4.34 Chile IGPA 26,946.70 -0.07 -3.70 Argentina MerVal 27,635.21 0.09 -8.08 Colombia IGBC 12,403.97 0.4 9.09 Venezuela IBC 104,648.15 -12.54 8,184.76 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7975 1.84 -12.75 Mexico peso 18.9310 1.527 4.06 Chile peso 646.80 0.77 -4.97 Colombia peso 2,871.90 0.45 3.83 Peru sol 3.273 0.12 -1.10 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.33 2.12 -31.94 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.45 1.40 -32.41 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; additional reporting by Camila Moreira in Sao Paulo and Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City; editing by Jonathan Oatis)