EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies seesaw on mixed U.S. jobs data

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies seesawed on Friday after U.S. job growth posted solid gains in November but wages rose less than expected. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent hurricanes faded. Still, average hourly earnings rose 0.2 percent, less than the 0.3 percent consensus estimate. The figures left investors guessing over the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes in coming months. Consistent signs of strength in the labor market have been followed by mixed figures on inflation, which remains stubbornly below the Federal Reserve's target. A faster pace of rate hikes could reduce demand for high-yielding assets in emerging markets. The Mexican peso firmed 0.2 percent, while the Brazilian real was down 0.5 percent. Chilean and Colombian markets were closed due to local holidays. Also hurting demand for Brazilian assets was uncertainty over President Michel Temer's ability to pass a plan to streamline the social security system and trim government debt. That uncertainty drove the biggest daily loss on the real in seven months on Thursday, but the currency found some support on Friday after Temer agreed with congressional leaders to a Dec. 18 vote. The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.8 percent, boosted by blue-chips such as oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA , lenders Banco do Brasil SA and Itaú Unibanco SA and miner Vale SA. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1111.84 1.03 27.63 MSCI LatAm 2706.75 0.52 15.05 Brazil Bovespa 73032.54 0.75 21.26 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 47245.94 0.55 3.51 Argentina MerVal 26841.50 1.4 58.66 Venezuela IBC 1317.56 -1.31 -95.84 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3016 -0.49 -1.59 Mexico peso 18.9300 0.22 9.58 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.2750 -0.12 -8.10 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.83 0.67 -5.66 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Susan Thomas)