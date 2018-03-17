FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2018 / 2:37 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies seesaw on U.S. political woes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds detail on Argentina intervention, closing prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
seesawed on Friday as speculation that more top Trump
administration officials could be replaced and concerns U.S.
trade tariffs could hurt the global economy weighed on demand
for risky assets.
    U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to replace his
national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, the Washington Post
reported on Thursday. 
    At the same time, the New York Times reported U.S. Special
Counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents
related to Trump's businesses, including some concerning Russia.

    Earlier this week, the U.S. currency took a hit after Trump
dismissed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and investors grew
increasingly nervous about the direction U.S. policy might take
following a series of departures by key members of staff.
    "Risk appetite is suffering due to the U.S. political
scenario, marked by instability in Donald Trump's cabinet and
worries about increased protectionism," economists at SulAmérica
Investimentos wrote in a report.
    Currencies from Peru, Chile and Colombia
 slipped between 0.3 and 0.4 percent, while the Argentine
peso firmed due to an intervention by the central
bank, which sold $413 million in the spot currency market.

    Meanwhile, Brazil's real firmed by 0.35 percent and
the Mexican peso closed almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index was down slightly.
    Shares in wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e
Celulose SA surged over 20 percent after it won the
battle for control of larger rival Fibria Celulose SA
, whose shares slumped 10 percent.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0035 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1213.14    -0.25      4.72
 MSCI LatAm                         3036.56    -0.38      7.37
 Brazil Bovespa                    84886.49    -0.05     11.10
 Mexico IPC                        47477.58    -0.71     -3.80
 Chile IPSA                         5596.68     0.17      0.58
 Chile IGPA                        28033.02     0.15      0.19
 Argentina MerVal                  32555.08    -0.47      8.28
 Colombia IGBC                     11500.89      0.9      1.15
                                                              
 Currencies                                  daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.2789     0.35      1.05
 Mexico peso                        18.6990     0.01      5.35
 Chile peso                             608    -0.41      1.09
 Colombia peso                       2855.5    -0.33      4.43
 Peru sol                             3.272    -0.31     -1.07
 Argentina peso (interbank)          20.170     0.79     -7.78
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            20.84    -0.34     -7.73
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
