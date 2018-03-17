EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies seesaw on U.S. political woes

(Adds detail on Argentina intervention, closing prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies seesawed on Friday as speculation that more top Trump administration officials could be replaced and concerns U.S. trade tariffs could hurt the global economy weighed on demand for risky assets. U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to replace his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. At the same time, the New York Times reported U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents related to Trump's businesses, including some concerning Russia. Earlier this week, the U.S. currency took a hit after Trump dismissed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and investors grew increasingly nervous about the direction U.S. policy might take following a series of departures by key members of staff. "Risk appetite is suffering due to the U.S. political scenario, marked by instability in Donald Trump's cabinet and worries about increased protectionism," economists at SulAmérica Investimentos wrote in a report. Currencies from Peru, Chile and Colombia slipped between 0.3 and 0.4 percent, while the Argentine peso firmed due to an intervention by the central bank, which sold $413 million in the spot currency market. Meanwhile, Brazil's real firmed by 0.35 percent and the Mexican peso closed almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down slightly. Shares in wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA surged over 20 percent after it won the battle for control of larger rival Fibria Celulose SA , whose shares slumped 10 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0035 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1213.14 -0.25 4.72 MSCI LatAm 3036.56 -0.38 7.37 Brazil Bovespa 84886.49 -0.05 11.10 Mexico IPC 47477.58 -0.71 -3.80 Chile IPSA 5596.68 0.17 0.58 Chile IGPA 28033.02 0.15 0.19 Argentina MerVal 32555.08 -0.47 8.28 Colombia IGBC 11500.89 0.9 1.15 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2789 0.35 1.05 Mexico peso 18.6990 0.01 5.35 Chile peso 608 -0.41 1.09 Colombia peso 2855.5 -0.33 4.43 Peru sol 3.272 -0.31 -1.07 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.170 0.79 -7.78 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.84 -0.34 -7.73 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Joseph Radford)