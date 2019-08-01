EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide as further Fed rate cuts uncertain

* Latam FX on track to post worst day since late-March * Emerging-market stocks on worst run in almost a year * Fed cuts rates by 25 basis points, further cuts uncertain By Agamoni Ghosh Aug 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were on track to post their worst day in nearly five months on Thursday as investors scurried from riskier assets and piled on to the safe-heaven U.S. dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes for a long interest rate-cutting campaign. The U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cut rates as expected on Wednesday but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the move might not be the start of a lengthy campaign to shore up the economy against risks, disappointing investors who hoped for a more dovish stance. Emerging market assets, which had rallied earlier in the year in anticipation of a more supportive stance by the Fed, fell to one-month lows, with developing world stocks on track to post their longest run of declines in almost a year. "The hawkish cut from the FOMC opens up increased monetary policy divergence between the U.S. and EM as many emerging market central banks have embarked on easing cycles, some in aggressive fashion," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. "USD strength is the natural outcome and we would need to see the Fed taking a more dovish stance in future to halt the move." Weak manufacturing data from around the world added to the dour mood fuelling worries a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and an economic slowdown could tilt the world towards recession, and central banks would have to fight with depleted ammunition. Brazil's real fell about 0.5% a day after the central bank kicked off an easing cycle with a sharper rate cut than most economists expected and after data showed manufacturing slowed in Latin America's largest economy in July. A jump in financial stocks, however, helped push Sao Paulo's Bovespa higher, but Vale shed over 2% after the miner said it swung to a quarterly loss after giving $2 billion in fresh writedowns for two deadly dam bursts. Mexican stocks were flat, while the peso slid marginally. Mexico's Finance Ministry lowered its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.1% as evidence mounts that Latin America's second-largest economy is falling short of the government's expectations. The Colombian and Argentinian pesos, each shed over 1%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1030.93 -0.59 MSCI LatAm 2845.14 0.05 Brazil Bovespa 103614.93 1.29 Mexico IPC 40825.85 -0.09 Chile IPSA 4987.21 0.3 Argentina MerVal 42359.39 0.7 Colombia IGBC 12709.51 -0.14 Currencies daily % Latest change Brazil real 3.8056 -0.47 Mexico peso 19.1700 -0.23 Chile peso 704.6 -0.17 Colombia peso 3321.42 -1.29 Peru sol 3.316 -0.36 Argentina peso 44.2600 -1.14 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)