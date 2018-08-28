EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide on Brazil contagion, book NAFTA gains

(Recasts with Mexican peso losses, updates prices) By Bruno Federowski and Noe Torres BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Currencies across Latin America weakened on Tuesday as investor concerns over Brazil's elections affected the region, and the market booked profits after Mexico and the United States announced a bilateral trade deal. Several polls in Brazil have showed jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has railed against austerity, leading the ballot, with market favorite Geraldo Alckmin failing to pick up steam. The Brazilian real weakened 1.49 percent. The Mexican peso, which strengthened on Monday after Mexico and the United States announced a deal on bilateral issues related to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), weakened 1.38 percent. Canada's top trade negotiator joined her Mexican and U.S. counterparts in Washington on Tuesday in a bid to remain part of a trilateral North American trade pact, as U.S. officials expressed optimism a deal could be reached this week. Thorny negotiations around NAFTA, which have dragged on for much longer than originally envisioned, have weighed on demand for emerging-market assets throughout the year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 240 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1069.84 0.07 -7.71 MSCI LatAm 2488.82 -2.46 -9.78 Brazil Bovespa 77321.99 -0.78 1.20 Mexico IPC 50009.21 -0.81 1.33 Argentina MerVal 24898.22 -2.11 -17.19 Colombia IGBC 12180.67 -0.01 7.12 Venezuela IBC 354544.9 -6.28 27968. 7 54 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 4.1413 -1.49 -19.99 Mexico peso 19.0385 -1.38 3.47 Chile peso 662.3 -0.56 -7.19 Colombia peso 2988.8 -1.65 -0.23 Peru sol 3.293 -0.15 -1.70 Argentina peso (interbank) 31.4400 -1.49 -40.84 Argentina peso (parallel) 33.2 -2.26 -42.08 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler and Alistair Bell)