REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip against strong dollar

(Corrects paragraph 7 to include Ambev's share move) April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led the decline among Latin American currencies on Tuesday, pressured by a strong dollar, while regional stocks fell as Wall Street paused after a three-day surge. The real lost 0.4 percent, while Mexico's peso sipped 0.2 percent. The greenback strengthened as upbeat economic data from the United States assuaged fears of a slowdown in global growth. Chile's peso, which had surged 1.7 percent last session, fell 0.3 percent as prices of copper - the country's main export - fell. Regional stocks underperformed their broader emerging market peers as a decline on Wall Street after a three days of gains put a damper on sentiment. Upbeat manufacturing data from the United States and China had supported risk sentiment earlier in the global day, helping the broader emerging market shares index extend its rally to a fourth session. Regionally, Brazil's main stock index gave up early gains of as much as 0.7 percent, to trade flat as gains in material and consumer staples were offset by losses in financials. Brewer Ambev was the biggest boost, up 1.3 percent, while iron ore miner Vale climbed as prices of the steel-making ingredient hit all-time highs. Lenders were the biggest drags, with Banco Bradesco and Itau Unibanco losing 1.2 percent ad 0.6 percent, respectively. In the latest on the progress of much awaited pension reforms, Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao said he expects Congress to approve the reform in coming months, and that next up will be tax reform. Stocks in Chile fell half a percent, on-track to post its biggest one-day fall in more than a week, while Colombian equities declined for a second day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1071.58 0.14 MSCI LatAm 2771.44 -0.41 Brazil Bovespa 95802.15 -0.26 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5225.25 -0.6 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC 13018.49 -0.15 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.8700 0.10 Mexico peso 19.2035 -0.34 Chile peso 671.5 0.03 Colombia peso 3140.82 -0.01 Peru sol 3.308 -0.03 Argentina peso - - (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)