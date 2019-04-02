Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip against strong dollar

    April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led the decline among
Latin American currencies on Tuesday, pressured by a strong
dollar, while regional stocks fell as Wall Street paused after a
three-day surge.
    The real lost 0.4 percent, while Mexico's peso
sipped 0.2 percent. The greenback strengthened as upbeat
economic data from the United States assuaged fears of a
slowdown in global growth.
    Chile's peso, which had surged 1.7 percent last
session, fell 0.3 percent as prices of copper - the country's
main export - fell.
    Regional stocks underperformed their broader
emerging market peers as a decline on Wall Street
after a three days of gains put a damper on sentiment.
    Upbeat manufacturing data from the United States and China
had supported risk sentiment earlier in the global day, helping
the broader emerging market shares index extend its rally to a
fourth session.
    Regionally, Brazil's main stock index gave up early
gains of as much as 0.7 percent, to trade flat as gains in
material and consumer staples were offset by losses in
financials.
    Brewer Ambev was the biggest boost, up xx
percent, while iron ore miner Vale climbed as prices
of the steel-making ingredient hit all-time highs.
    Lenders were the biggest drags, with Banco Bradesco
 and Itau Unibanco losing 1.2 percent ad
0.6 percent, respectively.
    In the latest on the progress of much awaited pension
reforms, Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao said he expects
Congress to approve the reform in coming months, and that next
up will be tax reform.
    Stocks in Chile fell half a percent, on-track
to post its biggest one-day fall in more than a week, while
Colombian equities declined for a second day.  
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT:
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily %
                                         change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1071.58      0.14
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2771.44     -0.41
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               95802.15     -0.26
                                        
 Mexico IPC                       0.00         0
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    5225.25      -0.6
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             33006.82     -1.37
                                        
 Colombia IGBC                13018.49     -0.15
                                        
                                                
       Currencies             Latest    Daily %
                                         change
 Brazil real                    3.8700      0.10
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.2035     -0.34
                                        
 Chile peso                      671.5      0.03
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3140.82     -0.01
 Peru sol                        3.308     -0.03
                                        
 Argentina peso                42.7300      1.45
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair
Bell)
