EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip, all eyes on Trump-Xi meeting

(Recasts throughout; updates prices) By Susan Mathew Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, pressured by a strong dollar as investors cautiously await the outcome of a crucial meeting between the leaders of the United States and China that could decide the direction of an ongoing trade war between the two countries. The Mexican peso, a weather vane for trade sentiment, declined 0.9 percent, taking the MSCI index of Latin American currencies down 0.6 percent. The index posted a loss for the month of November of nearly 2 percent, snapping two months of gains. "Market investors err on the side of caution by the closing of the month and in anticipation of several meetings that will be held during the G20 Summit in Argentina this weekend," analysts at Banorte said in a note. "Investors are watchful, mainly on the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping which may define the immediate future of the trade war between these two nations." The bitter tit-for-tat dispute between the two countries has dampened investor sentiment globally in recent months, and analysts are increasingly skeptical of a positive outcome from the meeting as both parties have kept up tough rhetoric. "The best-case scenario would be some sort of ceasefire," said Morten Lund, an analyst with Nordea Markets. In Mexico, President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's inaugural speech when he takes office on Saturday is also being awaited for any policy direction. The peso and stocks have been beaten down in recent months with investor confidence shaken by uncertainties surrounding the policy tact of the incoming government. The nervousness was precipitated by Lopez Obrador's cancellation of a partially built airport in Mexico City in which billions had already been invested. Mexico's IPC stock index was down 0.5 percent for the day, bringing its decline for November to 5 percent, in its fourth straight losing month. Brazil's real fell 0.4 percent on the day, and clocked a monthly loss after two months of gains when optimism regarding the election of Jair Bolsonaro as the country's new president had buoyed markets. Stocks on Sao Paulo's Bovespa index rose for a fourth straight session and touched yet another high, a day after hitting a record high as well. Argentine markets were closed as the country hosts the Group of 20 summit that began on Friday. The Argentine peso posted monthly losses, while stocks gained on the month. The Colombian peso climbed 0.3 percent, but stocks posted their worst day since last April, down more than 3 percent. The country's government on Wednesday said it has modified its tax reform proposal, nearly halving its original revenue target, and forcing it to freeze spending to meet fiscal goals as it seeks to satisfy credit rating agencies. The bill could have a smaller inflationary impact than originally anticipated, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note. But although it aims to encourage investment, "it does not address some of the more long-term fiscal concerns," they warned. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 994.72 -0.33 -14.13 MSCI LatAm 2599.59 -1.13 -8.08 Brazil Bovespa 89504.03 -0.23 17.15 Mexico IPC 41720.68 -0.46 -15.47 Chile IPSA 5111.88 -0.86 -0.86 Colombia IGBC 11604.75 -3.25 2.06 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8615 -0.17 -14.20 Mexico peso 20.4060 -0.86 -3.46 Chile peso 672.5 -0.49 -8.60 Colombia peso 3231 0.17 -7.71 Peru sol 3.382 -0.03 -4.29 (Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)