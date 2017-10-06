EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies slip on rising U.S. wages

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Friday after a U.S. jobs report showed rising wages, fueling bets that inflation will pick up in coming months. That could allow the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expected in coming months, potentially reducing demand for high-yielding, emerging-market assets. Average hourly earnings increased 12 cents or 0.5 percent in September after rising 0.2 percent in August even as employment fell for the first time in seven years. "The calm days for U.S. interest rates may be over," analysts at Lerosa Investimentos brokerage wrote in a client note. Currencies from Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil slipped between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.0 percent as investors booked profits from the previous day's rally, when it reached a new all-time high. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA ranked among the biggest weights on the index, tracking a decline in crude prices. Steelmakers Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA and Gerdau SA fell sharply after the European Union decided to slap duties on hot-rolled steel from several countries, including Brazil. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1102.35 -0.04 27.89 MSCI LatAm 2944.44 -1.85 28.17 Brazil Bovespa 75734.72 -1.15 25.75 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50321.91 -0.31 10.25 Chile IPSA 5450.02 0.2 31.28 Chile IGPA 27272.22 0.23 31.53 Argentina MerVal 26891.43 -0.46 58.95 Colombia IGBC 11065.54 -0.4 9.26 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1621 -0.34 2.75 Mexico peso 18.5330 -0.18 11.93 Chile peso 632.3 -0.59 6.07 Colombia peso 2938.72 -0.43 2.14 Peru sol 3.268 -0.21 4.47 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.4900 -0.49 -9.23 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.75 0.28 -5.24 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)