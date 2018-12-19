EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies steady ahead of Fed meet;Brazil stocks rise

By Agamoni Ghosh Dec 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies steadied on Wednesday as the dollar slumped ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while stocks in Brazil rose in line with most emerging market peers. The dollar slid 0.3 percent ahead of the Fed meeting where a hike in borrowing costs in the United States is widely expected with investors betting the central bank will signal a more cautious outlook to its path for raising interest rates in 2019. "A dovish hike could be something of a non-event for a market which expects it," Kit Juckes, global head of FX strategy, Societe Generale, said in a note. "But there's a very good chance that they will reduce the number of hikes in 2019 ... and signal the approach of the end of the rate-hiking cycle," he said. Brazil's real climbed 0.2 percent while stocks on the Bovespa index rose 0.7 percent in a broad-based rally led by shares of financial and material firms. Brazil planemaker Embraer was one of the top gainers on the index after the company formalized a previously announced order of 21 planes from Azul and signed a $243 million order with the government of Kiribati. State controlled oil-firm Petroleo Brasileiro was marginally lower as oil prices steadied but remained under pressure from oversupply. The Mexican peso was marginally stronger a day ahead of the central bank's decision to take a call on interest rates. "Inflation uncertainty remains high, which keeps the market pricing positioned for a hawkish Banxico," said Sacha Tihanyi, Deputy Head of Emerging Markets Strategy, TD Securities in a note. The Banco de Mexico (Banxico) is expected to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent, its highest level since August 2008, a Reuters poll found. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1320 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 968.24 0.55 -16.87 MSCI LatAm 2531.53 0.35 -10.8 Brazil Bovespa 87241.38 0.73 14.19 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5117.60 0.01 0.02 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9019 0.23 -15.08 Mexico peso 20.0623 0.05 -1.81 Chile peso 688.8 0.15 -10.77 Colombia peso - - - Peru sol - - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)