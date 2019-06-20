EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, stocks rally as Fed lifts rate cut hopes

June 20 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Thursday as the U.S. dollar remained on the backfoot after the Federal Reserve boosted bets of an interest rate cut as early as next month. Emerging market assets rallied, with the MSCI's index of Latin American stocks gaining 1.3% and the region's currencies index rising over 1%. However, trading volumes were thin as markets in Brazil, which have a big impact on the indexes, and Argentina were closed for Corpus Christi day. Boosting appetite for risky assets, the Fed on Wednesday signaled interest rate cuts this year, saying it is ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks as it took stock of rising trade tensions and growing concerns about weak inflation. Mexico's peso touched over a seven-week high against the dollar, while the country's main IPC stock index jumped, led by a 2.6% gain for airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico. Mexico on Wednesday became the first country to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreed late last year to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump. However, analysts pointed to caution about reaching an agreement with the United States. "The agreement's main hurdle is still in the U.S., where it is unlikely the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives will approve it this year (a 35% probability)," analysts at Eurasia Group wrote in a note. "As the U.S. presidential elections ramp up and the tensions between Democrats and the White House increase, it will become more difficult for the USMCA to be approved." Chile's peso gained over 1%, tracking a gain in the price of copper, the country's top export. Colombia's peso firmed more than 1%, while local stocks posted similar gains, with energy firm Ecopetrol SA riding on the back of higher lower oil prices . Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1055.82 1.69 MSCI LatAm 2840.27 1.3 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC 43845.70 1.08 Chile IPSA 5044.43 0.18 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC 12678.55 1.13 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real - - Mexico peso 18.9680 0.26 Chile peso 683.6 1.26 Colombia peso 3204.1 1.07 Peru sol 3.312 0.51 Argentina peso - - (interbank) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, additional reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)