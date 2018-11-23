EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, stocks slide as global growth concerns weigh

(Recasts, updates prices, adds quote) By Aaron Saldanha Nov 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks ended lower for both the day and the week on Friday, hurt by weakness in heavyweight Brazil, as they tracked global peers lower amid concerns about slowing world growth. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies fell 0.3 percent on the day against the dollar, which firmed as global risk appetite waned and investors sought the greenback's stability. The MSCI index of stocks in Latin America fell every day this week, sliding 1.3 percent on Friday to notch a 4.1 percent weekly loss - its worst since around mid-August. A Brazil-based derivative manager at a brokerage firm pegged a 0.6 percent weakening of the real to investors raising their long positions on the dollar due to external cues. Stocks in resource-rich Brazil logged a 1.4 percent decline, with materials and energy stocks - especially sensitive to slowing economic growth - dragging down the benchmark the most. Iron ore miner Vale SA sank 6.8 percent to record its worst one-day performance since March 2017. Iron ore prices in China, a key destination for Brazil's resource exports, tumbled. State-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA tumbled 3.1 percent, as global oil prices dropped sharply. Mexican stocks fell 0.3 percent to mark a more than two-and-a-half-year closing low while the peso softened half a percent. The currency ended the week lower for an eighth straight week. It has shed about 8.2 percent over the course of roughly two months, hurt in no small part by perceived recent policy missteps by President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration. The scrapping of a partially built airport following a public consultation and lawmakers' proposals on certain banking commissions and mining have hurt sentiment toward Latin America's second largest economy in the past month. Investors are watchful for a similar consultation that Lopez Obrador's administration has scheduled for this weekend, with the public set to weigh in on topics such as a new railway line and an oil refinery. Argentina's peso weakened about 3.1 percent with local traders attributing the move to dollar-demand to hedge private investors' portfolios amid surplus peso liquidity. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2142 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 969.17 -0.7 -16.34 MSCI LatAm 2557.64 -1.34 -9.56 Brazil Bovespa 86230.22 -1.43 12.86 Mexico IPC 41144.33 -0.31 -16.63 Chile IPSA 5140.74 0.46 0.46 Argentina MerVal 30723.48 1.48 2.19 Colombia IGBC 11902.79 -1.36 4.68 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8272 -0.14 -13.43 Mexico peso 20.4021 -0.46 -3.45 Chile peso 675.5 -1.04 -9.01 Colombia peso 3225.75 -1.19 -7.56 Peru sol 3.378 -0.18 -4.17 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.4000 -2.54 -50.27 Argentina peso (parallel) 36.5 -2.05 -47.32 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)